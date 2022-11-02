14-year-old girl was sent home from school repeatedly for Afro hairstyle

Ruby Williams Kate Williams

When Ruby Williams was 14 years old, she was sent home from school repeatedly for her Afro hair. Her parents, Kate, who is White, and Lenny Williams, who is Black, say they have first-hand experience that hair discrimination is unfairly targeting Black children.

When Ruby attended school in Hackney back in 2016, she started getting sent home because of her hair. Her teachers said her hair was obstructing the view of others and was distracting. Every time Ruby went to school with her hair out, there was a chance she would be sent home.

The school contended that Ruby was sent home repeatedly for breaching the school's uniform policy which stated: "Afro-style hair must be of reasonable size and length." Kate said the policy made no sense. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) agreed with Kate and backed up her claim.

In 2018, the EHRC funded Ruby's legal case against The Urswick School. The school settled with Ruby out of court, and she was awarded $9,750. Kate and Lenny hope that what Ruby went through will help many other children and change these policies.

On Thursday, October 27, 2022, the EHRC published guidance stating:

"Pupils should not be stopped from wearing their hair in natural Afro styles at school. Uniform and appearance policies that ban certain hairstyles, without the possibility for exceptions to be made on racial grounds, are likely to be unlawful."

Ruby's bravery has been able to open up conversations about hair discrimination, and the EHRC issuing this guidance hopefully means children won't suffer anymore.

Kate, 46, is a school teacher herself. She told MyLondon:

"The stress this situation brought for us as a family was horrible. They were policing my child in this way but they didn't actually care enough about how she was as a person. We were at home experimenting with different ways of doing her hair in order to keep them happy then eventually said enough is enough."

Ruby, who is now 20, has been able to move on. She involves herself fully and was even president of the African-Caribbean society at Manchester University. Ruby told Radio 1 Newsbeat in 2020:

"I felt like any time I would walk into the school with my hair out, all eyes were on me. I'm definitely proud of my hair. I'm proud of the progress that it's made and the journey that I've been on."

The Urswick School was adamant about the situation. To this day, the school says it did nothing wrong.