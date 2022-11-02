Some Republicans slammed for mocking, laughing, and lying about Paul Pelosi's attack

Paul and Nancy Pelosi Getty Images

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked with a hammer on Friday, October 28, 2022. He is still in SF General Hospital recovering from the brutal attack. It was a very serious situation with a long road ahead for Mr. Pelosi. Nancy Pelosi has said she and her family are "heartbroken and traumatized" by the violent attack. Yet, some Republicans are mocking, laughing, and lying about the incident.

Joe Scarborough reacts

On Wednesday, November 2, Joe Scarborough on his talk show Morning Joe slammed those Republicans who have repeatedly mocked and lied about the attack on the 82-year-old husband of the house speaker.

Scarborough criticized those who have joked about the home invasion and the attack that left Mr. Pelosi with a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands. Donald Trump Jr., Representative Clay Higgins (R-LA), and new Twitter CEO Elon Musk have publicly mocked, dismissed the political implications, or spread false information in connection with the attack.

Scarborough said:

“This was just such a savage attack and the conspiracy theories so bizarre. Now Republicans are resorting to — why can’t they just say what Nancy Pelosi said after Steve Scalise got shot. Why can’t they do that? What’s wrong with that? This isn’t about politics, this is about who raised you? Are your parents really proud you mock 82-year-olds getting their brains bashed in? You just can’t say this is a tragedy; it’s bad for America. We’re praying for you. Why can’t you say that, Republicans? Mitch McConnell said it, few others have. What’s wrong with your soul?”

Scarborough wasn't the only one who slammed Republicans for treating the attack as a laughing matter.

Don Lemon reacts

CNN’s Don Lemon slammed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R), her moderator, and supporters for laughing over the attack on Paul Pelosi.

Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins kicked off their very first show hosting CNN This Morning on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The three focused on Mr. Pelosi’s recovery, along with the attacker’s confession that he sought to kidnap the house speaker and break her kneecaps. The hosts also discussed the laughter Lake got at a campaign event.

Lemon noted:

“The man sitting next to her, the moderator, is just belly laughing because he thinks something like that is funny, and the audience is laughing as well. Here’s the thing: there have been some Republicans who have spoken out. Mitch McConnell and others, [Kevin] McCarthy. But for the most part, it’s been very muted, and there are people who are saying things, like Don Jr. tweeting stuff. It is awful what they’re doing.”

The conversation continued as the three hosts spoke with CNN correspondent Audie Cornish about Republican officials refusing to condemn this kind of political violence to pander to their bases.

Other Republicans mocking the attack

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has been championing a conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi. On Monday, the Georgia lawmaker defended Elon Musk on Twitter for his tweet supporting an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory about the Friday attack on Paul Pelosi. He claimed without any evidence at all that Mr. Pelosi had met his attacker in a San Francisco gay bar the night of the violent assault. The tweet Musk posted on Sunday has been deleted and replaced with a screenshot of a New York Times headline from a website “known to publish false news.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene defended Musk by using Paul Pelosi's attack in an effort to prove that “the media is a source of misinformation.” She said:

“The same mainstream media democrat activists that sold conspiracy theories for years about President Trump and Russia are now blaming @elonmusk for ‘internet misinformation’ about Paul Pelosi’s friend attacking him with a hammer.”

A criminal complaint was filed by an FBI agent in the US District Court for the Northern District of California on Monday afternoon stating that David DePape, 42, attacked Mr. Pelosi “with intent to retaliate against the speaker on account of the performance of official duties.” Even with that news, the Georgia congresswoman did not retract her theories. Instead, she began suggesting other unsubstantiated reasons why the House Speaker’s husband was violently assaulted.