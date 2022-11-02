Some Republicans slammed for mocking, laughing, and lying about Paul Pelosi's attack

Margaret Minnicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C8sDU_0ivskIsK00
Paul and Nancy PelosiGetty Images

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked with a hammer on Friday, October 28, 2022. He is still in SF General Hospital recovering from the brutal attack. It was a very serious situation with a long road ahead for Mr. Pelosi. Nancy Pelosi has said she and her family are "heartbroken and traumatized" by the violent attack. Yet, some Republicans are mocking, laughing, and lying about the incident.

Joe Scarborough reacts

On Wednesday, November 2, Joe Scarborough on his talk show Morning Joe slammed those Republicans who have repeatedly mocked and lied about the attack on the 82-year-old husband of the house speaker.

Scarborough criticized those who have joked about the home invasion and the attack that left Mr. Pelosi with a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands. Donald Trump Jr., Representative Clay Higgins (R-LA), and new Twitter CEO Elon Musk have publicly mocked, dismissed the political implications, or spread false information in connection with the attack.

Scarborough said:

“This was just such a savage attack and the conspiracy theories so bizarre. Now Republicans are resorting to — why can’t they just say what Nancy Pelosi said after Steve Scalise got shot. Why can’t they do that? What’s wrong with that? This isn’t about politics, this is about who raised you? Are your parents really proud you mock 82-year-olds getting their brains bashed in? You just can’t say this is a tragedy; it’s bad for America. We’re praying for you. Why can’t you say that, Republicans? Mitch McConnell said it, few others have. What’s wrong with your soul?”

Scarborough wasn't the only one who slammed Republicans for treating the attack as a laughing matter.

Don Lemon reacts

CNN’s Don Lemon slammed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R), her moderator, and supporters for laughing over the attack on Paul Pelosi.

Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins kicked off their very first show hosting CNN This Morning on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The three focused on Mr. Pelosi’s recovery, along with the attacker’s confession that he sought to kidnap the house speaker and break her kneecaps. The hosts also discussed the laughter Lake got at a campaign event.

Lemon noted:

“The man sitting next to her, the moderator, is just belly laughing because he thinks something like that is funny, and the audience is laughing as well. Here’s the thing: there have been some Republicans who have spoken out. Mitch McConnell and others, [Kevin] McCarthy. But for the most part, it’s been very muted, and there are people who are saying things, like Don Jr. tweeting stuff. It is awful what they’re doing.”

The conversation continued as the three hosts spoke with CNN correspondent Audie Cornish about Republican officials refusing to condemn this kind of political violence to pander to their bases.

Other Republicans mocking the attack

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has been championing a conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi. On Monday, the Georgia lawmaker defended Elon Musk on Twitter for his tweet supporting an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory about the Friday attack on Paul Pelosi. He claimed without any evidence at all that Mr. Pelosi had met his attacker in a San Francisco gay bar the night of the violent assault. The tweet Musk posted on Sunday has been deleted and replaced with a screenshot of a New York Times headline from a website “known to publish false news.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene defended Musk by using Paul Pelosi's attack in an effort to prove that “the media is a source of misinformation.” She said:

“The same mainstream media democrat activists that sold conspiracy theories for years about President Trump and Russia are now blaming @elonmusk for ‘internet misinformation’ about Paul Pelosi’s friend attacking him with a hammer.”

A criminal complaint was filed by an FBI agent in the US District Court for the Northern District of California on Monday afternoon stating that David DePape, 42, attacked Mr. Pelosi “with intent to retaliate against the speaker on account of the performance of official duties.” Even with that news, the Georgia congresswoman did not retract her theories. Instead, she began suggesting other unsubstantiated reasons why the House Speaker’s husband was violently assaulted.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Paul Pelosi# Nancy Pelosi# Joe Scarborough# Don Lemon# attack on Paul Pelosi

Comments / 123

Published by

I love pop culture, movies, television, and entertainment. I keep up to date on the latest movies and television shows. I like sharing news about them. I also like sharing information about different foods and their health benefits. I have been a high school teacher and a college professor for over 50 years and an online writer for over 30 years. I have three degrees: BA in English and Literature, MA in Christian Education, and MDiv in Theology. Get to know me through my writing.

Richmond, VA
5908 followers

More from Margaret Minnicks

Richmond, VA

Richmond, Virginia restaurants add more fees for service

If you have recently eaten at a restaurant in Richmond, Virginia, you might have noticed that you are paying more surcharges than you have paid in the past. Local restaurant owners around the city are adding extra fees to customers’ bills to offset rising food and other costs. Those extra charges from consumers help offset the increasing cost of running a restaurant. They also keep the restaurant open. While consumers don't like the increasing fees, they are still added to their bills.

Read full story
9 comments

Former Twitter employees react to being laid off abruptly

Elon Musk laid off half of Twitter employees after a week of being the owner of the social platform. Before that, the Testa billionaire fired top executives immediately after he took control of the company. Of Twitter's 7,500 employees nationwide, 3,700 of them were laid off. All employees were instructed to go home on Thursday, and not go to the offices on Friday.

Read full story
1 comments
Richmond, VA

Richmond, Virginia couple living in RV will be featured on a reality show

A Richmond couple, Howard and Katelyn Newstate call themselves "Newstate Nomads." That's because the couple travels and lives full-time in their Winnebago. It was Howard's idea to live mobile in a 200-square-foot RV back in 2018.

Read full story
2 comments

Details about Prince Harry's memoir 'SPARE'

There has been a lot of talk and speculation for many months about Prince Harry's upcoming memoir. In the last few days, more details have been revealed. Those details have caused so many pre-orders that the book has already made the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex a best-selling author without people having read a word of it.

Read full story
1 comments

Is the Thanksgiving dish called stuffing or dressing?

It's time for the great Thanksgiving debate again. Year after year, people debate whether the side dish on the table as part of the Thanksgiving meal is called stuffing or dressing.

Read full story
2 comments

14-year-old girl was sent home from school repeatedly for Afro hairstyle

When Ruby Williams was 14 years old, she was sent home from school repeatedly for her Afro hair. Her parents, Kate, who is White, and Lenny Williams, who is Black, say they have first-hand experience that hair discrimination is unfairly targeting Black children.

Read full story
338 comments

Kanye West's GoFundMe page removed

Kanye West is no longer a billionaire. His supporters want to change that. Therefore, they started a GoFundMe campaign to make the rapper and fashion designer a billionaire again. Financially, October was not a good month for him. Instead of earning money as has been his custom for years, he lost millions. He lost the most money when Adidas dropped him. His net worth went from $1.5 billion down to $400 million.

Read full story
73 comments
Henrico County, VA

A Virginia family goes all out for Halloween for a cause

Skeletons for St. Jude is a nationwide effort to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital during the 2022 Halloween and Holiday seasons. About 600 different houses across the country went all out with the holiday decorations, including a house in Virginia. This was done to raise funds for children at St. Jude.

Read full story

Halloween spending this year is more than last year

Halloween is one of the biggest retail spending events of the year. In spite of inflation, more than half of Americans are celebrating Halloween this year and spending more money than last year. One reason is because people feel more comfortable celebrating again.

Read full story
1 comments

Central Virginia held 'National Prescription Drug Take Back Day'

Communities held National Prescription Drug Take Back Day collections across Central Virginia on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 10 AM to 2 PM. That was the day when citizens dropped off their unused, unwanted, or expired medications at their local law enforcement agencies for safe disposal.

Read full story

Kanye West's antisemitic comments had consequences while his anti-Blackness comments didn't

Kanye West's antisemitic comments have resulted in him being stripped of the empire he had built. Many people are aware that the 45-year-old rapper, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer has been making remarks about his own race for years and no one stripped him of anything. People are discussing that comparison, and they are having a big problem with it.

Read full story
62 comments
Virginia State

Interesting things about the State of Virginia

Virginia has an interesting history. The state was one of the 13 original colonies. Virginia is located in the South Atlantic region of the United States. Virginia was named after Queen Elizabeth I of England. Sir Walter Raleigh is credited for suggesting this name around 1584 because she was known as the Virgin Queen. She died at the age of 69 without ever marrying or having children.

Read full story

Candy corn as a fall and Halloween treat

Many people associate candy corn with Halloween. For the first half of the 20th century, it was an affordable and popular treat that could be eaten all through the year. Around the 1950s, candy corn developed into a fall and Halloween treat when people began to hand out individually wrapped candy to trick-or-treaters.

Read full story
2 comments

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are divorced

Tom Brady and Gisele BündchenDIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY. On Friday, October 28, 2022, Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen announced that they are now divorced after 13 years of marriage. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, and the Brazilian fashion model, 42, hired separate divorce lawyers earlier this month.

Read full story
20 comments

Some celebrities fire their entire teams for making mistakes

Celebrities are required to maintain a strong public image. In order for that to happen at all times, they hire teams of people to look out for them to make sure things go well during public appearances. Teams take care of appointments to make sure celebrities are where they are supposed to be at the time they are scheduled to be there. Teams advise celebrities and give them career direction and help them keep up with their overall image, obligations, and responsibilities.

Read full story
4 comments

Danielle Deadwyler plays Emmett Till's mother in the movie 'Till'

Danielle Deadwyler is an American actress and writer. The Atlanta, Georgia native is very talented who has played different ages in stage productions, television series, and movies since 2010.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia State

Virginians warned about scammers posing as United Parcel Service workers

UPS(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Residents in Central Virginia are being warned about the latest scam. Scammers are targeting Virginians by posing as United Parcel Service workers. They are trying to scam Virginians out of their hard-earned money.

Read full story
10 comments
Richmond, VA

Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two years

Richmond, Virginia Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigned on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, following months of criticisms. He will be on administrative leave until the end of the year.

Read full story
1 comments

Kanye West is no longer a billionaire

Kanye West began this year with an estimated net worth of $2 billion because of the release of Donda 2 and his high-profile fashions. Ye, as he is now legally known, is no longer a billionaire. That's because he lost $1.5 billion after weeks of antisemitic comments that he refuses to apologize for. His major sponsors have dropped him.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy