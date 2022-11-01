Kanye West's GoFundMe page removed

Kanye West LA Times

Kanye West is no longer a billionaire. His supporters want to change that. Therefore, they started a GoFundMe campaign to make the rapper and fashion designer a billionaire again. Financially, October was not a good month for him. Instead of earning money as has been his custom for years, he lost millions. He lost the most money when Adidas dropped him. His net worth went from $1.5 billion down to $400 million.

Fans launched GoFundMe

In Kanye defense, he did not launch the GoFundMe campaign. That was the effort of his fans. They launched several pages to “Make Kanye West a Billionaire Again” with a fundraising goal of $1 billion. The fundraiser raised only $5 before the page was removed.

Since then, dozen of copycat campaigns have been set up to make themselves billionaires, according to AllHipHop. So far, those campaigns have not been removed, and people have donated to some of them. You can see them on the GoFundMe website.

Previous West's GoFundMe

Back in 2016, Jeremy Piatt started a GoFundMe page to raise $53 million for the Grammy winner after he claimed he was in debt for that amount. The campaign raised $57,398, but West did not accept the funds. Instead, he donated the full amount to Notes for Notes, a music charity.

GoFundMe is an American for-profit crowdfunding platform that started in 2010. It allows people to raise money for charities and events such as celebrations, graduations challenging circumstances like accidents, medical expenses, and funerals. West's 2016 circumstances did not fit into any of those categories, but the funds were raised and donated to him anyway.

Over the years, the crowdfunding platform has raised over $9 billion with over 120 million donors. It is easy to set up a campaign by simply telling someone's story and indicating the amount of money desired. Many times legitimate requests are honored and people meet their goals and often surpass them.