Halloween spending this year is more than last year

Halloween is one of the biggest retail spending events of the year. In spite of inflation, more than half of Americans are celebrating Halloween this year and spending more money than last year. One reason is because people feel more comfortable celebrating again.

The National Retail Federation's annual estimate projects that spending on Halloween candy, costumes, and decorations will be at an all-time high of $10.6 billion in 2022. That is more than the $10.1 billion Americans spent in 2021.

Halloween costumes

Costumes account for the most in spending costs. Prices vary depending on what people are looking looking for. Prices for adult costumes at stores like The House of Halloween can cost anywhere between $30-$70, with an average price of about $50. The cost for a child's costume ranges between $20-$40, with an average price of about $30.

Halloween candy

The National Retail Federation also predicts people will spend nearly $2.6 billion on candy this Halloween which turns out to be 600 million pounds or 3.5 pounds of candy per trick-or-treater.

Royal Statistical Society statistician Liberty Vittert calculated that Americans waste about $400 million on Halloween candy each year. It equates to about $5 per person who participates in the holiday.

Simple ways to save

With the impact of high inflation increasing, households are now spending about $450 more per month. Therefore, families should prioritize and plan for holiday spending. Here are some simple ways to save money at Halloween:

Establish a limit on the amount to be spent on candy, costumes, and decorations.

The best way to buy candy is to buy it in bulk.

Create memories by making costumes and decorations with supplies you already have in your closet or purchase inexpensive items from a thrift store.

Substitute candy with seasonal foods like caramel apples and pumpkin treats that can be made at home.

Consider handing out a little toy or stickers.

Participate in free holiday events in your church or community.

Consider free harvest events, corn mazes, or pumpkin patches at fall festivals.

Carol Ehlers, human sciences specialist in family finance and wellbeing with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, says:

“I think it is safe to say that this is also the time of year when families need to consider budgeting for other upcoming holiday spending and eliminating areas of waste, which may include money spent on candy."