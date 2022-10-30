Central Virginia held 'National Prescription Drug Take Back Day'

Medications This Day Live

Communities held National Prescription Drug Take Back Day collections across Central Virginia on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 10 AM to 2 PM. That was the day when citizens dropped off their unused, unwanted, or expired medications at their local law enforcement agencies for safe disposal.

The Office of the Attorney General, the Secretary of Public Safety, the Virginia State Police, and local law enforcement agencies worked together to participate in this nationwide U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Take-Back Day.

It was a successful effort to prevent prescription drug abuse and to keep trace drugs out of lakes and streams because wastewater treatment plants cannot remove many compounds found in medications. When flushed or put in a landfill, drugs are discharged into our surface and ground water and consumed by fish and wildlife.

Kathy Johnson, the intervention coordinator with Henrico Schools, said she was thankful for the people who turned over unused or unneeded medications at the Henrico Public Safety Building or the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center. Johnson said that the simple act can help prevent prescription drug or opioid addiction.

Johnson explained about prescription drugs and medications:

“Sometimes they build up and a lot of people don't know what to do with them. It's an environmental strategy. So you're looking at making the environment safer for our young people.”

Johnson said more that might shock some people.

“Unfortunately, if a young person were to get a hold of these medications, it could be tragic. That could lead to a situation where the medications are abused. They could get into the wrong hands and could lead to an overdose and even death.”

More than 2,200 people died of an overdose in Virginia in 2020. Johnson said the Take Back events, which happen twice a year, can save lives.

The intervention coordinator concluded about prescription drugs and medications:

“Take time to get them out of your home and dispose of them safely, then they can't get into the wrong hands of our young people or be used or misused. So this is a really safe way to do that.”