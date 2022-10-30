Kanye West's antisemitic comments had consequences while his anti-Blackness comments didn't

Margaret Minnicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WvBa3_0is9FtiP00
Kanye WestKevin Lamarque/Reuters

Kanye West's antisemitic comments have resulted in him being stripped of the empire he had built. Many people are aware that the 45-year-old rapper, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer has been making remarks about his own race for years and no one stripped him of anything. People are discussing that comparison, and they are having a big problem with it.

According to CNN on October 29, 2022, people are wondering why companies didn't distance themselves from Kanye West long ago when he was making anti-Black comments.

Over the years, West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, has made multiple false and inflammatory statements that have angered many in the Black community without any consequences. In the past, he insisted that slavery was a “choice” and “racism is a dated concept.” He has worn “White Lives Matter” shirts that are in his fashion line. Those incidents were not met with anything close to the consequences that he has faced in the last weeks since he made antisemitic comments.

West has a history of making anti-Black statements. People are wondering why he received no consequences for those comments over the years.

Comments about Jews vs. comments about Blacks

Illya Davis, director of freshmen and seniors’ academic success at Morehouse College in Atlanta told CNN:

“Oftentimes, Black suffering is overlooked or minimized in culture.”

Journalist Ernest Owens recently tweeted:

“FACT: Before Kanye West was ‘the face of Anti-Semitism,’ he was one of the hip-hop faces of misogynoir, anti-Blackness, Trumpism, and slavery-denial. And y’all still gave him contracts, documentaries, endorsements, clothing deals, and millions that became billions. Shame.”

Najja K. Baptist, an assistant professor at the University of Arkansas, told CNN that West has been given a great deal of leeway with the Black community, who rallied around him at other times in the past, like when he said in 2005 that then-President George Bush didn’t “care about Black people” after Hurricane Katrina and when he opened up about his mental health challenges.

Baptist also mentioned that West falsely suggested George Floyd was killed by a fentanyl overdose even though the medical examiner testified that fentanyl was not the direct cause of Floyd’s death.

Baptist concluded:

So the antisemitic comments were the straw that broke the camel’s back, creating a “perfect storm” in which members of both communities are deciding that West should be “canceled.”

What Kanye has lost

West has been outspoken and controversial throughout his career. Finally, there are consequences for his comments. Many companies, sponsors, and people have dropped him in the last weeks, and the list is still growing. West made antisemitic remarks that caused companies that he was affiliated with to end their relationships with him. Therefore, Kanye West is no longer a billionaire. His net worth has gone from $1.9 billion down to $400 million.

Below are some of the losses the rapper and fashion designer has suffered so far following his antisemitic statements.

  • Adidas terminates partnership
  • Balenciaga terminates partnership
  • Gap dropped West
  • JP Morgan Chase unbanked West
  • West was escorted out of Skechers
  • Anna Wintour and Vogue cut ties
  • Goodwill cuts ties and put his products in trash bags
  • Production company MRC said it would not air a completed documentary on Ye.
  • Talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) dumped him.
  • Sports stars Jaylen Brown and Aaron Donald split from Donda Sports
  • Foot Locker removed West's products
  • TJ Maxx no longer stocks West's fashions
  • Goodwill put Kanye's products in trash bags
  • Dropped by Camille Vasquez, his lawyer
  • Bloomberg Law no longer represents West
  • Streams, airplay, and sales plummeted
  • Restrictions on Twitter and Instagram
  • Stadium shows canceled
  • Documentary shelved
  • West's episode of ‘The Shop’ axed
  • Radio spins are at an all-time low
  • Universal Music Group cut its relationship
  • Sony cuts ties
  • Stephen Colbert banned West from his show
  • Wax figure removed from Madame Tussauds in London
  • Condemned by a long list of celebrities

The one thing that might be a consequence of Kanye's behavior toward his own race is that George Floyd’s family is suing for $250 million.

