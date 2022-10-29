Interesting things about the State of Virginia

Virginia Welcome Sign Amanda Chambers

Virginia has an interesting history. The state was one of the 13 original colonies. Virginia is located in the South Atlantic region of the United States.

Names

Virginia was named after Queen Elizabeth I of England. Sir Walter Raleigh is credited for suggesting this name around 1584 because she was known as the Virgin Queen. She died at the age of 69 without ever marrying or having children.

Today, Virginia is known by several names and nicknames.

Commonwealth of Virginia

Old Dominion

Mother of Presidents

Mother of States

Virginia Symbols

Virginia Seal and Motto Public Domain

Virginia's motto is Sic Semper Tyrannis. It is a Latin phrase that means "Thus always to tyrants." It suggests that bad, but justified outcomes should, or eventually will, befall tyrants. The motto is on the state seal and flag.

Virginia Bird and Flower American Meadows

Virginia is one of seven states that chose the Northern Cardinal as its official bird. The other states are Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Dogwood is Virginia's state flower and state tree. Virginia is the only state with the official flower and the official tree being the same. They were chosen because Thomas Jefferson grew American Dogwood on the grounds of his Virginia estate Monticello in the 1770s.

Virginia's slogan

Virginia Slogan Virginia Places

"Virginia is for Lovers" has been the tourism and travel slogan of Virginia since 1969. In 2009, the slogan was inducted into the Madison Avenue Advertising Walk of Fame. In 2012, Advertising Age called this slogan one of the most iconic ad campaigns of the past 50 years. It means many different things to different people. It is not limited to people being in love with each other. Rather, it is one of Forbes' top ten tourism marketing campaigns of all time because it is for lovers of Virginia’s history, geography, mountains, beaches, theme parks, exciting events, vibrant cities, schools, outdoor activities, sports, jobs, and hospitality.

Geography of Virginia

Virginia's geography is interesting.

Virginia is the 35th-largest state.

Virginia covers 42,774.2 square miles.

Virginia has 3,180.13 square miles of water.

The Atlantic Ocean is to the east of the state.

The Potomac River is on the south shore of Virginia.

Capital of Virginia

Richmond is the capital of the Commonwealth where this writer lives even though Richmond is not the largest city in Virginia. Richmond has not always been the capital. In fact, Virginia has had three capitals.

Jamestown was Virginia's capital until 1699. Then Virginia’s capital was moved to Williamsburg. Richmond became Virginia’s state capital in 1779 and continues to be the state capital.

By population, Richmond is the fifth-largest city. By population, Virginia Beach is the largest city in Virginia.

Virginia Beach Skyline Jc7792 via Wikipedia

Virginia Beach: 448,479 Norfolk: 246,139 Chesapeake: 230,571 Arlington: 224,114 Richmond: 214,114 Newport News: 182,020 Alexandria: 148,892 Hampton: 136,699 Roanoke: 98,465

Presidents born in Virginia

Eight United States presidents were born in Virginia, more than in any other state: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, James Monroe, William Henry Harrison, John Tyler, Zachary Taylor, and Woodrow Wilson.

Presidents buried in Virginia

Only two presidents are buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. Today, approximately 400,000 veterans and their eligible dependents are buried there.

William Howard Taft John F. Kennedy

John Tyler is buried in Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond, Virginia. Other presidents are buried in their home states.

Summary

As you have just read, Virginia is an interesting state based on its history, geography, uniqueness, and love. Visit when you can because Virginia welcomes you. You might find it is just the place where you would love to call home.