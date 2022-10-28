Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are divorced

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY

On Friday, October 28, 2022, Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen announced that they are now divorced after 13 years of marriage. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, and the Brazilian fashion model, 42, hired separate divorce lawyers earlier this month.

Brady posted on Instagram:

"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way."

Bündchen posted a similar message:

“We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care, and attention they greatly deserve.”

It was no secret that Gisele was unhappy with Tom's decision to return to football following his brief retirement. She had given him an ultimatum that she was leaving if he didn't step away from football for good.

Tom Brady

Tom said they decided to part ways after "much consideration" and called the decision "painful and difficult." The now-single Tom Brady holds nearly every major quarterback record. He never had a losing season. He has won Super Bowl MVP awards, as well as being the only Super Bowl MVP for two different franchises.

Forbes ranked Brady as the world’s ninth highest-paid athlete this year.

Gisele Bündchen

The now-single Gisele Bündchen said it was not an easy decision, but they "have grown apart." She told Elle magazine:

"Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present.”

Bündchen has been ranked several times by Forbes as one of the wealthiest celebrities in the world and was crowned as the world’s highest-paid supermodel in 2007 .

Brady and Bündchen

The power couple got married in February 2009. They have two children together, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. Brady has an older son, John Edward, 15, from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan. Brady and Bündchen agreed to joint custody of the children.

Many are not surprised about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's decision to divorce.

