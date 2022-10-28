Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are divorced

Margaret Minnicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1awh3F_0iqc0ybw00
Tom Brady and Gisele BündchenDIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY

On Friday, October 28, 2022, Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen announced that they are now divorced after 13 years of marriage. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, and the Brazilian fashion model, 42, hired separate divorce lawyers earlier this month.

Brady posted on Instagram:

"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way."

Bündchen posted a similar message:

“We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care, and attention they greatly deserve.”

It was no secret that Gisele was unhappy with Tom's decision to return to football following his brief retirement. She had given him an ultimatum that she was leaving if he didn't step away from football for good.

Tom Brady

Tom said they decided to part ways after "much consideration" and called the decision "painful and difficult." The now-single Tom Brady holds nearly every major quarterback record. He never had a losing season. He has won Super Bowl MVP awards, as well as being the only Super Bowl MVP for two different franchises.

Forbes ranked Brady as the world’s ninth highest-paid athlete this year.

Gisele Bündchen

The now-single Gisele Bündchen said it was not an easy decision, but they "have grown apart." She told Elle magazine:

"Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present.”

Bündchen has been ranked several times by Forbes as one of the wealthiest celebrities in the world and was crowned as the world’s highest-paid supermodel in 2007.

Brady and Bündchen

The power couple got married in February 2009. They have two children together, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. Brady has an older son, John Edward, 15, from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan. Brady and Bündchen agreed to joint custody of the children.

Many are not surprised about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's decision to divorce.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Gisele Bundchen# Tom Brady# Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady# divorce# joint custody

Comments / 20

Published by

I love pop culture, movies, television, and entertainment. I keep up to date on the latest movies and television shows. I like sharing news about them. I also like sharing information about different foods and their health benefits. I have been a high school teacher and a college professor for over 50 years and an online writer for over 30 years. I have three degrees: BA in English and Literature, MA in Christian Education, and MDiv in Theology. Get to know me through my writing.

Richmond, VA
5727 followers

More from Margaret Minnicks

Kanye West's GoFundMe page removed

Kanye West is no longer a billionaire. His supporters want to change that. Therefore, they started a GoFundMe campaign to make the rapper and fashion designer a billionaire again. Financially, October was not a good month for him. Instead of earning money as has been his custom for years, he lost millions. He lost the most money when Adidas dropped him. His net worth went from $1.5 billion down to $400 million.

Read full story
15 comments
Henrico County, VA

A Virginia family goes all out for Halloween for a cause

Skeletons for St. Jude is a nationwide effort to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital during the 2022 Halloween and Holiday seasons. About 600 different houses across the country went all out with the holiday decorations, including a house in Virginia. This was done to raise funds for children at St. Jude.

Read full story

Halloween spending this year is more than last year

Halloween is one of the biggest retail spending events of the year. In spite of inflation, more than half of Americans are celebrating Halloween this year and spending more money than last year. One reason is because people feel more comfortable celebrating again.

Read full story
1 comments

Central Virginia held 'National Prescription Drug Take Back Day'

Communities held National Prescription Drug Take Back Day collections across Central Virginia on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 10 AM to 2 PM. That was the day when citizens dropped off their unused, unwanted, or expired medications at their local law enforcement agencies for safe disposal.

Read full story

Kanye West's antisemitic comments had consequences while his anti-Blackness comments didn't

Kanye West's antisemitic comments have resulted in him being stripped of the empire he had built. Many people are aware that the 45-year-old rapper, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer has been making remarks about his own race for years and no one stripped him of anything. People are discussing that comparison, and they are having a big problem with it.

Read full story
62 comments
Virginia State

Interesting things about the State of Virginia

Virginia has an interesting history. The state was one of the 13 original colonies. Virginia is located in the South Atlantic region of the United States. Virginia was named after Queen Elizabeth I of England. Sir Walter Raleigh is credited for suggesting this name around 1584 because she was known as the Virgin Queen. She died at the age of 69 without ever marrying or having children.

Read full story

Candy corn as a fall and Halloween treat

Many people associate candy corn with Halloween. For the first half of the 20th century, it was an affordable and popular treat that could be eaten all through the year. Around the 1950s, candy corn developed into a fall and Halloween treat when people began to hand out individually wrapped candy to trick-or-treaters.

Read full story
2 comments

Some celebrities fire their entire teams for making mistakes

Celebrities are required to maintain a strong public image. In order for that to happen at all times, they hire teams of people to look out for them to make sure things go well during public appearances. Teams take care of appointments to make sure celebrities are where they are supposed to be at the time they are scheduled to be there. Teams advise celebrities and give them career direction and help them keep up with their overall image, obligations, and responsibilities.

Read full story
4 comments

Danielle Deadwyler plays Emmett Till's mother in the movie 'Till'

Danielle Deadwyler is an American actress and writer. The Atlanta, Georgia native is very talented who has played different ages in stage productions, television series, and movies since 2010.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia State

Virginians warned about scammers posing as United Parcel Service workers

UPS(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Residents in Central Virginia are being warned about the latest scam. Scammers are targeting Virginians by posing as United Parcel Service workers. They are trying to scam Virginians out of their hard-earned money.

Read full story
10 comments
Richmond, VA

Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two years

Richmond, Virginia Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigned on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, following months of criticisms. He will be on administrative leave until the end of the year.

Read full story
1 comments

Kanye West is no longer a billionaire

Kanye West began this year with an estimated net worth of $2 billion because of the release of Donda 2 and his high-profile fashions. Ye, as he is now legally known, is no longer a billionaire. That's because he lost $1.5 billion after weeks of antisemitic comments that he refuses to apologize for. His major sponsors have dropped him.

Read full story
4 comments
Richmond, VA

Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia launches its own beer

Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in Richmond, Virginia is set to launch a university-branded beer on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The launch is in partnership with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, a local craft brewery.

Read full story

Hobby Lobby owner is giving away his company

David Green, CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby announced that he is giving away his arts and crafts company that's worth more than $5 billion to a trust. He and his wife Barbara started the company in 1972 in Oklahoma City. Fifty years later, there are more than 969 locations around the country. It is the largest privately-owned arts-and-crafts retailer in the world.

Read full story
14 comments
Virginia State

Celebrating Halloween in Virginia

The state of Virginia has more than 400 years of Halloween history spanning from Colonial America to the Civil War. Virginia is not left behind when it comes to celebrating Halloween. In fact, Virginia leads the pack when it comes to haunted sites, ghost tours, and spooky events. With so many things to do in Virginia, no one has to leave the state to have fun on Halloween, Monday, October 31, 2022.

Read full story
Virginia State

Reading and math test scores have dropped for students in Virginia

Reading and math scores have dropped for Virginia students in the fourth and eighth grades. Among fourth graders, reading scores dropped by ten points. That is the biggest decline in the nation. Math scores dropped by 11 points.

Read full story
8 comments

‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 Decision Day predictions

Married at First Sight Season 15’s Decision Day is on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. That's when fans will find out which of the San Diego couples will stay married and which ones will choose to get a divorce after the eight-week experiment is over.

Read full story

Royal expert says brands are afraid to work with Meghan Markle

Meghan MarkleCHRIS JACKSON/GETTY IMAGES. Now that Meghan Markle is no longer a working royal, she is trying to rebrand herself by building financial independence. However, the way she is going about it is backfiring. She is sharing things about her personal life during interviews and on her podcast Archetypes. She is saying that she has been mistreated during her career in the past.

Read full story
44 comments

Netflix Movie 'From Scratch' based on a true story

Netflix's limited series of eight episodes From Scratch is based on the real-life of Tembi Locke. It is the adaption of her memoir From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily and Finding Homewhich was published on April 30, 2019. The entire mini-series was released on Netflix on October 21, 2022.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy