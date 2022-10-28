Some celebrities fire their entire teams for making mistakes

Hilary Swank The Things

Celebrities are required to maintain a strong public image. In order for that to happen at all times, they hire teams of people to look out for them to make sure things go well during public appearances. Teams take care of appointments to make sure celebrities are where they are supposed to be at the time they are scheduled to be there. Teams advise celebrities and give them career direction and help them keep up with their overall image, obligations, and responsibilities.

1. Hilary Swank

Actress Hilary Swank is the latest celebrity in the news for firing her entire team. Swank's team advised her to attend a birthday party that she should not have attended. It was the birthday party of Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov.

Swank received backlash from her fans and from the media for attending the party. She did not know she was attending the birthday party of someone who had conflicting views on human rights.

Swank made a major cleanup of her team, including her long-time manager, Jason Weinberg. She made a public apology to her fans and the media. She also donated all of her profits from the event to charity.

Hilary Swank is not the only celebrity who had fired the entire team for doing something wrong.

2. Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was given poor directions by his team. His career did not begin to take off until he let his entire team go. Therefore, he is successful today because he got rid of that particular team.

3. Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis is another celebrity that made a bold change after missing out on an Oscar-winning film. The actor was told to pass on the script and not to appear in The English Patient. Because members of Willis' team persuaded him to miss out on a successful film, he got rid of them.

4. Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington fired his team after he was pushed to star in a film that was a $4 million box office flop. Denzel was clearly out of his element when he was cast for a role in Heart Condition.

5. Mark Walhberg

Actor Mark Walhberg missed out on getting the producer rights to the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy which earned over $1.3 billion at the box office. Mark's team prevented him from getting the rights. He considered firing everyone on the team, but he didn't.

6. Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry fired his entire accounting staff for a different reason. He fired all of those in charge of his finances because they made a huge mistake. It turned out he had overpaid the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) $9 million. Perry decided the overpayment mistake warranted the firing of his entire finance team.