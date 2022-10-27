Virginians warned about scammers posing as United Parcel Service workers

Residents in Central Virginia are being warned about the latest scam. Scammers are targeting Virginians by posing as United Parcel Service workers. They are trying to scam Virginians out of their hard-earned money.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has a message for Virginians who may not be aware of how they are being targeted. The organization says residents can be protected by not giving out personal and private information.

How the scam works

A scammer will contact you saying there is a package for you, but it can’t be delivered because of an out-of-date address. Then the person asks you to pay a fee to update the address. Once you do so, not only have you given the scam artist access to your bank account, but now the scammer has your address as well. Local experts say this is a scam that people might easily fall for.

Consider these things:

You know you haven't ordered anything to be delivered in a package. You know you haven't moved recently. Therefore, your address should be current.

How to protect yourself

Barry Moore, the president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau in Central Virginia, said it is not a practice of any mail delivery services to call customers.

President Moore warned:

“With UPS, FedEx, and all of them, if they have packages to deliver and if someone comes up to your door saying they have a change of address, be leery of that because that’s not how they are going to do it."

The BBB says there are a few things you can do if you are approached.

First, write down the phone number.

If you are given an email, don't respond.

Make a note of what time it happened.

Then visit the BBB website.

Moore offers some assurance:

“We're gathering data and from there, the FBI takes over and they start to see patterns, and that ring is discovered through patterns so they can get some help to us quicker.”

Even though scams can happen to anyone at any time, recent research shows it is happening to one group more than others.

Moore indicated the group that is currently being targeted in Central Virginia.

“Just found out last week the group that’s being hurt the most right now are 20- to 25-year-olds. And you know why? Because they are all using their cellphones while they got their heads down. They’re clicking on things on text messages and emails.”

If you've fallen for this ongoing scam or any other scam, report it to the Scam Tracker on the BBB website.