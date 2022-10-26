Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two years

Gerald Smith Richmond Free Press

Richmond, Virginia Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigned on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, following months of criticisms. He will be on administrative leave until the end of the year.

Richmond Police Chiefs

On June 15, 2020, Mayor Levar Stoney requested and received the resignation of former Chief William C. Smith, following two weeks of protests in response to the murder of George Floyd.

On the same day on June 15, 2020, Mayor Stoney appointed Major William Blackwell as Interim Chief of the Richmond Police Department. Stoney was criticized for his decision to have Blackwell serve as chief amid racial justice protests after details of a fatal shooting in which Blackwell shot a man while working as a police officer. After serving in the role for 11 days, Blackwell announced that he was stepping down on June 26, 2020.

Mayor Stoney announced on June 26, 2020, that he had hand-picked Gerald Smith as the new permanent police chief. Smith began his role on July 1, 2020.

On October 26, 2022, Acting Major Richard Edwards was temporarily appointed as the acting police chief following Gerald Smith's resignation.

Resignation of Police Chief Gerald Smith

In a statement, Mayor Stoney thanked Smith for his service during the height of civil unrest and the global pandemic.

Mayor Stoney's statement:

“We would like to thank Chief Smith for his service in law enforcement and wish him well in all his future endeavors. As we look around the nation, the challenges faced by police departments have changed since 2020 and we, like so many of our counterparts, are pivoting to ensure we have the infrastructure, including leadership, in place to meet the needs of the current landscape and for the future.”

Criticisms of Police Chief Gerald Smith

Officials had been calling for Smith's resignation for at least a year. He faced criticisms from officers and Richmond leaders over crimes in the city, including several fatal shootings, and over the handling of an investigation into a July 4 mass shooting plot.

Interim Chief of Police

Acting Chief of Police Richard Edwards NBC

Acting Major Richard Edwards has been temporarily appointed as the acting police chief after the resignation of Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith.

A statement came from the City of Richmond letting residents know something about the person in charge of protecting them.

"We are confident that RPD will move forward positively during this transition. Edwards, a former University of Richmond standout basketball player, graduated with a degree in criminal justice and decided to become a member of the Richmond Police Department in 1999. For Acting Chief Edwards, law enforcement is like being part of a team and we look forward to his leadership."