Kanye West is no longer a billionaire

Margaret Minnicks

Kanye West began this year with an estimated net worth of $2 billion because of the release of Donda 2 and his high-profile fashions. Ye, as he is now legally known, is no longer a billionaire. That's because he lost $1.5 billion after weeks of antisemitic comments that he refuses to apologize for. His major sponsors have dropped him.

Adidas

Kanye said on a podcast just nine days ago:

"The thing about it being Adidas is like, I can literally say antisemitic things and Adidas can't drop me. Now what?"

Adidas, often stylized as adidas, is the latest to cut ties with West. Ye had been with Adidas since 2013, and he thought he was untouchable because Adidas was getting from 4% to 8% of its sales from Yeezy products. Most of Kanye's net worth came from Adidas. Forbes says the rapper no longer has a place on the Forbes Billionaires’ list now that his lucrative deal with Adidas is over.

Without Adidas, Ye is worth only $400 million. Forbes estimates that amount comes from real estate, cash, his music catalog, and a 5% stake in ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s shapewear firm, Skims even though he has not been involved with the brand since its 2019 launch.

Gap, JP Morgan Chase, Balenciaga, and others

On October 25, 2022, Gap released a statement suggesting the company is trying to speed up its separation from Ye.

“We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores and we have shut down YeezyGap.com. Antisemitism, racism, and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values. On behalf of our customers, employees, and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination.”

When more news came out that Ye had praised Hitler, JP Morgan Chase unbanked him. French fashion house Balenciaga cut Ye loose on October 21, just weeks after he walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week.

On October 24, production company MRC said it would not air a completed documentary on Ye. Talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA), where Ye was signed, dumped him.

There is absolutely a long list of NBA and NFL athletes who have cut ties with Kanye. They were instrumental in helping the rapper market Donda Sports.

Being sued by George Floyd's family

Earlier in October, West wore White Lives Matter apparel and spread the conservative misinformation that George Floyd, who was murdered by a police officer, had actually died of a fentanyl overdose. As a result of his action and speech, Floyd’s family is suing for $250 million. That's more than half of the $400 million Kanye has left.

Hard to get famous lawyers

Attorneys who are used to dealing with problematic clients are dropping West. Camille Vasquez, the lawyer who helped Johnny Depp win his defamation case against Amber Heard, dropped Ye after less than a week because he refused to retract his antisemitic comments.

Blocked from major social media platforms

Kanye's tweet about Jewish people caused his Twitter account to be locked. Other antisemitic remarks got him blocked from Instagram.

Conclusion

Kanye West is being stripped of what he has built over the years and the lifestyle he has been used to. Yet, instead of apologizing, he keeps making bigotry and antisemitic comments.

Published by

I love pop culture, movies, television, and entertainment. I keep up to date on the latest movies and television shows. I like sharing news about them. I also like sharing information about different foods and their health benefits. I have been a high school teacher and a college professor for over 50 years and an online writer for over 30 years. I have three degrees: BA in English and Literature, MA in Christian Education, and MDiv in Theology. Get to know me through my writing.

Richmond, VA
5682 followers

