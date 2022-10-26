Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia launches its own beer

Beer DAWN FERCHAK

Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in Richmond, Virginia is set to launch a university-branded beer on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The launch is in partnership with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, a local craft brewery.

Policy change and backlash

Virginia Commonwealth University is facing criticisms from some faculty members after branding was allowed to be used on a local beer which goes against the school’s own policy to prevent the school's name from being associated with alcoholic beverages.

Last May, President Michael Rao instituted interim rules that allowed branded beer for the first time since 2013. The policy change had already been rejected by a faculty committee that oversees university policy, according to Everett Carpenter, President of the VCU chapter of the American Association of University Professors. However, VCU went ahead and licensed its own beer despite objections from the school community.

Carpenter wrote an open letter to Rao:

“The proposed changes were voted down unanimously. This action violates the spirit of shared governance with your VCU colleagues.”

Carpenter also wrote that the decision to push through this branding “seems incredibly insensitive and disrespectful considering recent alcohol-related tragedies.” Carpenter was referring to the death of freshman Adam Oakes who died last February from alcohol poisoning during a fraternity hazing exercise.

Michael Porter, a spokesperson for the university, said that such branding isn’t unusual in the commonwealth. He alluded to other universities that have made similar deals to brand beer, including Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia. That school's beer is also in partnership with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery.

Porter said the sale of the branded beer would go directly to student scholarships. He also said:

“VCU will not market the branded beer directly to students. It is designed for alumni and sports fans of legal drinking age.”

Virginia Tech's beer

Virginia Tech's Fightin’ Hokies Lager is available for purchase across the state of Virginia.