Hobby Lobby owner is giving away his company

Margaret Minnicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dO3fq_0im6IsIo00
Hobby LobbyiStock

David Green, CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby announced that he is giving away his arts and crafts company that's worth more than $5 billion to a trust. He and his wife Barbara started the company in 1972 in Oklahoma City. Fifty years later, there are more than 969 locations around the country. It is the largest privately-owned arts-and-crafts retailer in the world.

In an opinion piece published Friday on Fox News, Green described how he came to the conclusion to give away the company that he started half a century ago. He said he was following other company leaders like Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard who recently gave his ownership to a trust and environmental non-profit organization. That example inspired Green to make his decision with confidence.

Green explained:

“I experienced a similar decision-making process with my ownership of Hobby Lobby; I chose God. That bigger mission and purpose helped me realize that I was just a steward, a manager of what God had entrusted me. God was the true owner of my business. When I realized that I was just a steward, it was easy to give away my ownership."”

David Green, founder of Hobby Lobby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zFsga_0im6IsIo00
David GreenHobby Loobby

David Green attributes his company’s success to God, and he cited his religion as the reason he is giving Hobby Lobby to a trust as others have done.

Green said:

“As we were blessed by God, we saw it as a great privilege to give back. We’ve been able to provide hope through supporting ministries and planting churches all over the world."

He shared that his realization of stewardship, rather than ownership, provoked him over the years to do the following things for more than 43,000 Hobby Lobby employees:

  • paid workers $18.50 an hour
  • closed the stores on Sundays
  • closed by 8 p.m. every evening

The entrepreneur will soon turn 81 years old on November 13. He said he felt a responsibility to care for his employees in those ways.

No Halloween supplies

With Halloween coming up in just a week, Green decided not to sell costumes, decorations, or any items related to Halloween in his Christian-owned company.

Hobby Lobby doesn't sell Halloween decorations

