Celebrating Halloween in Virginia

Halloween in Virginia

The state of Virginia has more than 400 years of Halloween history spanning from Colonial America to the Civil War. Virginia is not left behind when it comes to celebrating Halloween. In fact, Virginia leads the pack when it comes to haunted sites, ghost tours, and spooky events. With so many things to do in Virginia, no one has to leave the state to have fun on Halloween, Monday, October 31, 2022.

Haunted sites

Virginia's Haunted Sites

There are at leave 12 famous haunted sites throughout the state of Virginia, but Richmond residents insist that Hollywood Cemetery is especially haunted. The landmark’s deceased residents include over 18,000 Confederate soldiers, two United States Presidents, the President of the Confederacy Jefferson Davis, and 25 Civil War generals.

Ghost tours

Ghostly tours

Richmond Ghost tours will go through the Shockoe Bottom area. That's the home to some of America’s oldest and most haunted buildings, tunnels, and grounds where tales are told based on historical events, local folklore, and eyewitness accounts. The audience will hear ghostly tales about Richmond’s haunted past and ongoing paranormal activity.

Spooky event

Riverfront Canal Cruises

There are dozens of spooky events going on in Richmond, Virginia on the days leading up to and on Halloween. For instance, Venture Richmond is hosting Halloween canal tours in ‘haunted’ downtown.

Riverfront Canal Cruises is hosting “Eerie Canal” tours through downtown Richmond on the historic Kanawha Canal for one night only. On Saturday, October 29, the tours will begin at the Canal Walk’s Turning Basin at 139 Virginia Street and go through the spooky sights and sounds of Richmond’s oldest and most historically haunted districts.

Less eerie Halloween activities

There are also some less eerie Halloween activities such as family-friendly corn mazes and pumpkin patches across the state. Virginia has some of the best local candy stores and chocolate shops.