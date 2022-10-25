Reading and math test scores have dropped for students in Virginia

Virginia test scores 13Newsnow

Reading and math scores have dropped for Virginia students in the fourth and eighth grades. Among fourth graders, reading scores dropped by ten points. That is the biggest decline in the nation. Math scores dropped by 11 points.

Among Virginia eighth graders, reading scores dropped by 2 points, less than the national average of 3. Math scores dropped by 8 points.

Governor Glenn Youngkin's reaction

Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) and his administration held a press conference on Monday morning, October 24, 2022. He blasted state Democrats and blamed previous administrations for the “catastrophic decline” in test scores.

Youngkin placed the blame in part on pandemic school closures. He said:

“Too many leaders in Virginia supported keeping our schools shut for an unnecessary, extended period of time, forcing students to learn exclusively through a screen, telling parents and students that that’s a quality education.”

The governor also said part of the problem came before the pandemic. He cited that state leaders lowered proficiency standards in math and reading in 2019 and 2020. He claims that allowed learning to suffer.

Governor Youngkin added:

“In the world I came from — in the business world — if this was your report card, there would be an immediate change in management. You would get fired. And I think that’s exactly what voters did last November.”

Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera also shared her opinion during the press conference.

“Today’s data release is a clear and heart-wrenching statement that Virginia is failing her students. The declining scores were “a predictable outcome of the decade long systemic dismantling of a foundational commitment to excellence in education.”

Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow also spoke at the press conference. She indicated that Virginia’s fourth graders had the largest decline in reading in the nation. Only 32% of Virginia’s fourth graders performed proficient or above in reading, compared to 43% in 2017. For fourth-grade math, only 38% scored proficient or above, compared to 50% in 2017.

Among eighth graders, 31% scored at the proficient level in math compared to 40% in 2017. For reading, 31% achieved proficiency compared to 37% in 2017.

Balow said:

“This massive learning loss cannot be blamed solely on the pandemic because nearly half of the learning loss occurred before anyone in this room ever heard of COVID-19."

What is being done to correct the situation?

Virginia is already making changes to its reading education, with enhanced literacy instruction and resources for families and teachers starting in the 2024-2025 school year. Starting in January 2023, Virginia will offer learning recovery grants to help families afford in-person or virtual tutoring. The state is also partnering with educational nonprofits to provide high school students with access to free homework support groups. The governor also announced that he is directing the Virginia Board of Education to raise SOL scoring thresholds by next spring.

Virginia is not the only place with low test scores

Virginia is not the only place where students have low test scores. The National Assessment of Educational Progress is known as "the nation’s report card.” It shows that Maryland and Washington, DC also have some of the biggest declines in scores in the nation.

Scores on NAEP are lower nationally. Regional leaders blame a variety of factors, including pandemic interruptions and political opponents for the low test scores.