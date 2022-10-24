Royal expert says brands are afraid to work with Meghan Markle

Now that Meghan Markle is no longer a working royal, she is trying to rebrand herself by building financial independence . However, the way she is going about it is backfiring. She is sharing things about her personal life during interviews and on her podcast Archetypes. She is saying that she has been mistreated during her career in the past.

What royal expert Neil Sean says

Royal expert Neil Sean says the Duchess of Sussex's goal is to be likable so she can build her brand. However, Sean believes some of the things Meghan has said will cause brands to be afraid to work with her.

Sean says one issue is that Meghan is doing multiple interviews where she talks about “one problem after another.” According to him, she is spending a lot of time discussing things that went wrong and how she was mistreated.

Sean says:

“She kind of scatterguns these interviews around the world. She says one thing to Oprah, another thing to another journalist. You can’t seem to keep up. It does seem to be one problem after another.”

According to Sean, Markle’s employability and marketability have declined because of her tendency to be critical. He says some of the criticisms she has made during her interviews could negatively affect her chances of getting new opportunities.

The criticisms Meghan made could make future brands leery of working with her. In the expert’s opinion, she is going about her rebranding the wrong way. As a result, she is becoming "unmarkable" and “unemployable."

Meghan's criticism about Deal or No Deal

Meghan recently said she was "objectified" on Deal or No Deal.

"I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage, I didn't like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance. And that's how it felt for me at the time: Being reduced to this specific archetype."

Royal expert Neil Sean said what others have said about Meghan Markle's Deal or No Deal criticism.

“We saw the debacle against Deal or No Deal where she claimed about her time as a suitcase girl for 44 episodes. If you didn’t like it, why did you stick it out for so long? That would be my advice. And then now we’ve got the re-classification of that Netflix documentary, which of course she’s stepping back from, ready to blame the executive producer when that gets some bad rap.”

Sean concludes that Meghan lets her guard down during those tell-all interviews. He predicts future deals for her will slow down and eventually end.

“The deals will get smaller, and the offers will become more minute. More importantly for Meghan, people will simply not trust her to be in their employ for fear of a backlash.”