Netflix Movie 'From Scratch' based on a true story

Amy and Lino/From Scratch Netflix

Netflix's limited series of eight episodes From Scratch is based on the real-life of Tembi Locke. It is the adaption of her memoir From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily and Finding Home which was published on April 30, 2019. The entire mini-series was released on Netflix on October 21, 2022.

Here are some things to help you understand the series better.

Even though it is basically Tembi Locke's memoir, she is the co-author of it. It was written by both Tembi and her younger sister, Attica Locke (even though Attica is portrayed as the older sister in the movie). Attica is the executive producer and showrunner of the limited series, and actress Reese Witherspoon is also one of the producers.

In real life, Tembi Locke is an actress and has appeared in many television shows and movies. Attica is a fiction author, writer, and producer. In the Netflix movie, Tembi is an artist and Attica is a teacher. Even though the series is based on what happened with Tembi, her sister is very much involved. The Netflix series shows how strong the bond is between the two sisters.

The story

The story begins when two strangers literally bump into each other on the street in Florence, Italy. Amy Wheeler, in the role of Tembi, is played by Zoe Saldaña as the American who dropped out of law school against her father's wishes and lived in Italy for a short time as a part of a foreign exchange program for artists.

Zoe Saldaña Stefano Montesi/Netflix

Lino Ortolano, in the role of Rosario “Saro” Gullo, is played by Eugenio Mastrandrea, a professional chef who later tells Amy that it was love at first sight for him. On the other hand, Amy falls in love with Lino's food before she falls in love with him.

When it was time for Amy to return to America, Lino is willing to leave his life behind in Italy and move with her to America. He says, "People have to eat all over the world."

Eugenio Mastrandrea Netflix

Struggles in America

The interracial couple faced many struggles in America. It was hard for Lino to find a professional chef's position. He began to miss his culture and the people back home. One day, Amy happened to see some Italian men playing basketball. She introduces them to Lino who began to make Amy's home his home.

Themes in Netflix’s From Scratch

From Scratch has many themes that are worth noticing.

It s a love story.

It is a story about loss.

It is a story about families growing apart.

It is a story about families coming together after a tragedy.

It is a story of grieving.

The story is about food as a healing agent.

It is a story of moving on after a tragedy.

Sickness and death

Saro couldn’t persuade his family to let go of their prejudice against him marrying Tembi. He was hurt and disappointed that he had no family members at his wedding. After their wedding, the couple moved to Los Angeles where Tembi worked as an actress, and Saro focused on his culinary career.

Things took a difficult turn in 2002 when Saro was diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma, a rare form of soft-tissue cancer. That forced him to give up his professional chef job. The couple adopted a child and named her Zoela, who developed a very close relationship with her father. Saro’s parents reconciled with him when they found out he was sick.

The cancer left, but Saro never returned to the job he loved. Over the next 10 years, he still needed to go for follow-ups. He never knew when or if the cancer would return. It did return, and Saro Gullo died in 2012 after a long and hard battle.

After Saro’s death, Tembi and 7-year-old Zoela went to Sicily and honored Saro's last request to scatter his ashes. Tembi confessed that going there helped her connect with Saro's roots to feel closer to him.

Beyond the movie

After Saro’s death, Tembi and Zoela made Sicily their second home so they can keep in touch with Saro's family. Every year, they returned to their summer home in Sicily.

Before Tembi's husband died, he told her to live her life and fall in love again. At the time, it felt impossible for Tembi to think of loving someone else. If you are wondering whether she found love again and if she is married now, then the answer is "Yes!" While she still holds her first husband's memories close to her heart, Tembi has moved forward with her life.

Tembi and her second husband Robert

Tembi and new husband Robert Tembi Locke Facebook

In 2016, Tembi met a man named Robert. She was initially hesitant to open her heart to a new possibility of love, but she found that he was the perfect person to help her rebuild her life. They got married in July 2020. Keep up with Tembi Locke on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.