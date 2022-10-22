The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, Virginia

Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke Apple TV+

Raymond & Ray is a 2022 comedy-drama film written and directed by Rodrigo Garcia. The film stars Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke as half-brothers who reunite at the funeral of their father. The sons had a bad relationship with their father, Harris, played by Tom Bower.

Harris was not a good father to either son. He was often abusive to them. Raymond exhibits a more forgiving nature, while Ray is extremely bitter. Even so, the adult sons agree to carry out their father's last wish to dig his grave. Raymond feels an obligation to do what his father wanted, and Ray grudgingly goes along. What they discover about their father, and themselves, forms the basis of this melancholic comedy.

Viewers will discover that the movie is full of serious moments and interesting scenes that reveal much about the brothers' pain, regret, fear, failure, forgiveness, and letting go.

The 100-minute film premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on September 12, 2022. It was released in select theaters on October 14, 2022, before being streamed on Apple TV+ beginning on October 21, 2022.

Filmed in Central Virginia

Former Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced in September 2021 that Raymond & Ray would be filmed in Central Virginia beginning in the fall. Filming began in Richmond in October 2021.

Raymond & Ray features several recognizable places in Richmond, Virginia locations and neighborhoods, including the following ones:

Oakwood Cemetery

historic Jackson Ward neighborhood

2nd Street

Broad Street

Fulton Hill neighborhood

the iconic Libbie Mill Park in Church Hill overlooking the James River

Other than Richmond, filming also took place in other places in Virginia. For instance, scenes were also shot in Hopewell, Virginia from October 18 to October 21, 2021. Filming also took place in Charles City, Goochland, and in the picturesque Blanton & Pleasants general store in Cartersville, Virginia.

Other well-known movies filmed in Richmond, Virginia

Some residents do not know that Richmond, Virginia has been the perfect setting for many movies because of the city's recognizable buildings. The Jefferson Hotel, the shops in Shockoe Bottom, the State Capitol, and the world-famous Virginia Museum of Fine Arts are featured in Showtime’s Homeland, Hulu’s Dopesick, and Apple’s Swagger. Zombies have walked the streets of Richmond and Petersburg in The Walking Dead: World Beyond.