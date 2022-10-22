Richmond, VA

The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, Virginia

Margaret Minnicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IF8Ds_0iiN6uId00
Ewan McGregor and Ethan HawkeApple TV+

Raymond & Ray is a 2022 comedy-drama film written and directed by Rodrigo Garcia. The film stars Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke as half-brothers who reunite at the funeral of their father. The sons had a bad relationship with their father, Harris, played by Tom Bower.

Harris was not a good father to either son. He was often abusive to them. Raymond exhibits a more forgiving nature, while Ray is extremely bitter. Even so, the adult sons agree to carry out their father's last wish to dig his grave. Raymond feels an obligation to do what his father wanted, and Ray grudgingly goes along. What they discover about their father, and themselves, forms the basis of this melancholic comedy. 

Viewers will discover that the movie is full of serious moments and interesting scenes that reveal much about the brothers' pain, regret, fear, failure, forgiveness, and letting go.

The 100-minute film premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on September 12, 2022. It was released in select theaters on October 14, 2022, before being streamed on Apple TV+ beginning on October 21, 2022.

Filmed in Central Virginia

Former Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced in September 2021 that Raymond & Ray would be filmed in Central Virginia beginning in the fall. Filming began in Richmond in October 2021.

Raymond & Ray features several recognizable places in Richmond, Virginia locations and neighborhoods, including the following ones:

Other than Richmond, filming also took place in other places in Virginia. For instance, scenes were also shot in Hopewell, Virginia from October 18 to October 21, 2021. Filming also took place in Charles City, Goochland, and in the picturesque Blanton & Pleasants general store in Cartersville, Virginia.

Other well-known movies filmed in Richmond, Virginia

Some residents do not know that Richmond, Virginia has been the perfect setting for many movies because of the city's recognizable buildings. The Jefferson Hotel, the shops in Shockoe Bottom, the State Capitol, and the world-famous Virginia Museum of Fine Arts are featured in Showtime’s Homeland, Hulu’s Dopesick, and Apple’s Swagger. Zombies have walked the streets of Richmond and Petersburg in The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Richmond Virginia# Raymond and Ray movie# funeral# Ethan Hawke# Ewan McGregor

Comments / 5

Published by

I love pop culture, movies, television, and entertainment. I keep up to date on the latest movies and television shows. I like sharing news about them. I also like sharing information about different foods and their health benefits. I have been a high school teacher and a college professor for over 50 years and an online writer for over 30 years. I have three degrees: BA in English and Literature, MA in Christian Education, and MDiv in Theology. Get to know me through my writing.

Richmond, VA
5635 followers

More from Margaret Minnicks

Virginia State

Virginians warned about scammers posing as United Parcel Service workers

UPS(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Residents in Central Virginia are being warned about the latest scam. Scammers are targeting Virginians by posing as United Parcel Service workers. They are trying to scam Virginians out of their hard-earned money.

Read full story
Richmond, VA

Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two years

Richmond, Virginia Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigned on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, following months of criticisms. He will be on administrative leave until the end of the year.

Read full story

Kanye West is no longer a billionaire

Kanye West began this year with an estimated net worth of $2 billion because of the release of Donda 2 and his high-profile fashions. Ye, as he is now legally known, is no longer a billionaire. That's because he lost $1.5 billion after weeks of antisemitic comments that he refuses to apologize for. His major sponsors have dropped him.

Read full story
1 comments
Richmond, VA

Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia launches its own beer

Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in Richmond, Virginia is set to launch a university-branded beer on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The launch is in partnership with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, a local craft brewery.

Read full story

Hobby Lobby owner is giving away his company

David Green, CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby announced that he is giving away his arts and crafts company that's worth more than $5 billion to a trust. He and his wife Barbara started the company in 1972 in Oklahoma City. Fifty years later, there are more than 969 locations around the country. It is the largest privately-owned arts-and-crafts retailer in the world.

Read full story
10 comments
Virginia State

Celebrating Halloween in Virginia

The state of Virginia has more than 400 years of Halloween history spanning from Colonial America to the Civil War. Virginia is not left behind when it comes to celebrating Halloween. In fact, Virginia leads the pack when it comes to haunted sites, ghost tours, and spooky events. With so many things to do in Virginia, no one has to leave the state to have fun on Halloween, Monday, October 31, 2022.

Read full story
Virginia State

Reading and math test scores have dropped for students in Virginia

Reading and math scores have dropped for Virginia students in the fourth and eighth grades. Among fourth graders, reading scores dropped by ten points. That is the biggest decline in the nation. Math scores dropped by 11 points.

Read full story
1 comments

‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 Decision Day predictions

Married at First Sight Season 15’s Decision Day is on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. That's when fans will find out which of the San Diego couples will stay married and which ones will choose to get a divorce after the eight-week experiment is over.

Read full story

Royal expert says brands are afraid to work with Meghan Markle

Meghan MarkleCHRIS JACKSON/GETTY IMAGES. Now that Meghan Markle is no longer a working royal, she is trying to rebrand herself by building financial independence. However, the way she is going about it is backfiring. She is sharing things about her personal life during interviews and on her podcast Archetypes. She is saying that she has been mistreated during her career in the past.

Read full story
37 comments

Netflix Movie 'From Scratch' based on a true story

Netflix's limited series of eight episodes From Scratch is based on the real-life of Tembi Locke. It is the adaption of her memoir From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily and Finding Homewhich was published on April 30, 2019. The entire mini-series was released on Netflix on October 21, 2022.

Read full story
4 comments

Michael Bublé will be a guest judge on 'Michael Bublé Night' on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Michael Bublé Night is the theme of the Dancing with the Stars episode on Monday, October 24, 2022. Celebrity dancers and their pro partners will dance only to the songs made popular by Michael Bublé, the 47-year-old Canadian singer. Not only will that be fun to watch, but the singer will also be in the ballroom to judge the 10 remaining couples. Therefore, fans of the popular dance competition show will have a lot to enjoy on Disney+ at 8 p.m.

Read full story

Rules King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort no longer have to follow

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen ConsortI T S/Shutterstock. The moment Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022, her oldest son became King Charles III, and his wife, Camilla, became queen consort. According to The Washington Post, Charles and Camilla's coronation has been announced for May 6, 2023. They don't have to wait until their coronation to enjoy special privileges. There are several rules they no longer have to follow.

Read full story
33 comments

Tyler Perry fired his entire accounting staff for a tax mistake that was made

Even though Tyler Perry is a billionaire, he is careful with his money and wants to keep his eye on his finances. Recently, he discovered a mistake his accounting staff made on his taxes. Therefore, he fired not the individual who might have made the mistake. Instead, Tyler fired his entire accounting staff for the $9 million mistake.

Read full story
115 comments

Dwayne Johnson's 15-year fight to bring 'Black Adam' to the big screen

Dwayne Johnson as 'Black Adam'Warner Bros. Pictures. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been appearing on talk shows all this week promoting his latest movie, Black Adam. The superhero film based on the DC Comics character has finally made it to the big screen. Johnson said it a was fight from the beginning to the end. He admitted that it was a fight he couldn’t have won without the help of his wrestling persona, The Rock.

Read full story

U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss announces resignation after 45 days in office

Liz Truss announced her resignation on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, just 45 days into her position as the Conservative Party leader. She has become the shortest-serving prime minister in the nation's history. One day before she announced her resignation she vowed she was "a fighter and not a quitter" when residents called for her to step down.

Read full story
2 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregants

A well-known Baptist minister has admitted to stealing nearly $900,000 from his church, affiliated rental properties, his congregants, and a charter school. Rev. Charles J. Southall III has been the executive pastor for 33 years at First Emanuel Baptist Church in two locations: Louisiana and Baton Rouge, New Orleans. The pastor pleaded guilty on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, to a single count of money laundering in New Orleans’ federal court.

Read full story
508 comments
Newport Beach, CA

Ophthalmologist removes 23 contact lenses from woman's eye

Many people wear contact lenses these days. However, most people know they should always take one out of their eye before putting another one in. An ophthalmologist in Newport Beach, California was shocked to discover that a patient who complained of pain and blurriness had 23 contact lenses in her eye after forgetting to remove an old one before putting in a new one.

Read full story

Selma Blair withdraws from 'Dancing With the Stars' due to medical reasons

Selma Blair is the latest Dancing With the Starscelebrity who had to withdraw from the competition. Despite her strong performances in Season 31, her doctors advised her to withdraw because it became too risky to continue dancing because of her multiple sclerosis.

Read full story

Derek Hough's 'Dancing With the Stars' Mirrorball Trophies

Derek Hough, the 37-year-old professional Latin and ballroom dancer, choreographer, actor, and singer, has won the Mirrorball Trophy more times than any other dancer. Over 17 seasons on Dancing with the Stars, he won six trophies with his celebrity partners. Hough also received eleven nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Choreography, winning the award three times.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy