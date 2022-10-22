Michael Bublé will be a guest judge on 'Michael Bublé Night' on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Michael Bublé ELLE

Michael Bublé Night is the theme of the Dancing with the Stars episode on Monday, October 24, 2022. Celebrity dancers and their pro partners will dance only to the songs made popular by Michael Bublé, the 47-year-old Canadian singer. Not only will that be fun to watch, but the singer will also be in the ballroom to judge the 10 remaining couples. Therefore, fans of the popular dance competition show will have a lot to enjoy on Disney+ at 8 p.m.

What to expect

The show will start with Michael singing Sway and featuring female pros choreographed by Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy. Judge Derek Hough will also take to the ballroom floor with a special performance to Higher with his fiancé Hayley Erbert and the pro dancers.

Fans will be able to vote during the live stream of the show in the U.S. and Canada via disneyplus.com/vote. U.S. fans can also vote via SMS/text where message and data rates may apply.

Couples, dance styles, and Michael Bublé's songs

Actor and singer Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Quickstep to I Get A Kick Out Of You.

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Foxtrot to Fever.

Heidi D’Amelio (“The D’Amelio Show”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Samba to It Had Better Be Tonight.

Country star Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Salsa to Come Dance With Me.

TV star Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Foxtrot to Come Fly With Me.

Actor Daniel Duran and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Foxtrot to Feeling Good.

Actor Vinny Guadagnino and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Cha Cha to Save The Last Dance For Me.