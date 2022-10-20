U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss announces resignation after 45 days in office

Prime Minister Liz Truss ROB PINNEY/GETTY

Liz Truss announced her resignation on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, just 45 days into her position as the Conservative Party leader. She has become the shortest-serving prime minister in the nation's history. One day before she announced her resignation she vowed she was "a fighter and not a quitter" when residents called for her to step down.

Truss' plans

Truss did not indicate when her last day as prime minister would be. She did inform her constituents that she had notified King Charles III of her intent to step down. She also indicated that she would continue her duties for a few more days until a new Conservative Party leader is chosen.

Truss' appointment

Queen Elizabeth II formally appointed the prime minister to the role at Balmoral Castle in Scotland just two days before the monarch died. That means it was the last official duty of Queen Elizabeth II who had been on the throne for 70 years.

The 47-year-old prime minister was the third and youngest woman to serve as prime minister. She followed Theresa May who served from 2016 to 2019 and Margaret Thatcher who served from 1979 to 1990.

Truss was selected in September 2022 to replace former Prime Minister Boris Johnson who served from July 24, 2019 to September 6, 2022. He stepped down after scandals surrounded his tenure.

Truss won by getting only 57% of the votes of Conservative Party members to become its leader. That margin was much slimmer than people expected.

Reason for Truss' resignation

Voters were critical of Truss within days of her serving. The new prime minister faced low approval ratings after the British government announced tax cuts that would favor the wealthy. The value of the pound would plunge while borrowing costs spiked.

Liz Truss said in her resignation speech:

"I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills. Putin's illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent and our country is being held back for too long by low economic growth."

Truss continued:

"I was elected by the Conservative Party with a mandate to change this. We delivered on energy bills and on cutting National Insurance. We set out a vision for a low-tax, high-growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit."

Truss concluded:

"I recognize that though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party."

What will happen next?

Truss promised to continue as prime minister for the next few days. A leadership election to find her successor will be completed within the next week. That way the nation will remain on a path to deliver fiscal plans and maintain the country's economic stability and national security.