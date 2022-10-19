Selma Blair withdraws from 'Dancing With the Stars' due to medical reasons

Selma Blair is the latest Dancing With the Stars celebrity who had to withdraw from the competition. Despite her strong performances in Season 31, her doctors advised her to withdraw because it became too risky to continue dancing because of her multiple sclerosis.
The 50-year-old actress told her pro partner Sasha Farber during their clip package:
“I’ve been monitored and in touch with my doctors. I had these MRIs and the results came back and it just all adds up to, I can’t go on with the competition. With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations, and my body is definitely taking a hit. It’s way too much for the safety of my bones. There’s just intensive bone trauma and inflammation … I could do extensive damage that of course, I do not want.”
One last gentle dance
Selma said she wanted to perform "one last gentle dance" on the show. She and Sasha danced a waltz to “What the World Needs Now is Love.” The four judges and fellow contestants were brought to tears. All the judges stood up and gave her 10s across the board. Those were the first perfect score of the season. No couple was eliminated during that episode.
Comments from the judges
- Head judge Len Goodman told Selma, “If the others have climbed hills, you have climbed mountains.”
- Derek Hough called Selma “a beacon of light.”
- Bruno Tonioli said, “I feel privileged to have known you.”
- Carrie Ann Inaba called her a “living, breathing, elegantly dancing miracle who has brought so much awareness for people who struggle with chronic illness, who deal with chronic pain. You have been nothing but an inspiration."
Other celebrities who have withdrawn
Of the 367 celebrity dancers over 31 seasons, Selma Blair was the eleventh one to withdraw. Here are the other ten contestants who withdrew for various reasons.
- Season 3: Sara Evans left to give her family her full attention after filing for divorce.
- Season 7: Misty May-Treanor withdrew after dealing with an ankle injury.
- Season 9: Tom DeLay withdrew according to stress fractures in both feet.
- Season 16: Dorothy Hamill withdrew due to a previous injury.
- Season 18: Billy Dee Williams withdrew because of a back injury.
- Season 21: Kim Zolciak-Biermann withdrew after suffering a mini-stroke.
- Season 21: Tamar Braxton withdrew due to pulmonary embolisms in her lungs.
- Season 28: Christie Brinkley withdrew on the day of the season premiere due to an injury to her arm that required surgery. She was replaced by her daughter Sailor.
- Season 28: Ray Lewis withdrew due to a toe injury sustained during rehearsals.
- Season 29: Jeannie Mai withdrew due to being hospitalized for epiglottitis.
Comments / 0