Selma Blair withdraws from 'Dancing With the Stars' due to medical reasons

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber ABC/Andrew Eccles

Selma Blair is the latest Dancing With the Stars celebrity who had to withdraw from the competition. Despite her strong performances in Season 31, her doctors advised her to withdraw because it became too risky to continue dancing because of her multiple sclerosis.

The 50-year-old actress told her pro partner Sasha Farber during their clip package:

“I’ve been monitored and in touch with my doctors. I had these MRIs and the results came back and it just all adds up to, I can’t go on with the competition. With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations, and my body is definitely taking a hit. It’s way too much for the safety of my bones. There’s just intensive bone trauma and inflammation … I could do extensive damage that of course, I do not want.”

One last gentle dance

Selma said she wanted to perform "one last gentle dance" on the show. She and Sasha danced a waltz to “What the World Needs Now is Love.” The four judges and fellow contestants were brought to tears. All the judges stood up and gave her 10s across the board. Those were the first perfect score of the season. No couple was eliminated during that episode.

Comments from the judges

Head judge Len Goodman told Selma, “If the others have climbed hills, you have climbed mountains.”

Derek Hough called Selma “a beacon of light.”

Bruno Tonioli said, “I feel privileged to have known you.”

Carrie Ann Inaba called her a “living, breathing, elegantly dancing miracle who has brought so much awareness for people who struggle with chronic illness, who deal with chronic pain. You have been nothing but an inspiration."

Other celebrities who have withdrawn

Of the 367 celebrity dancers over 31 seasons, Selma Blair was the eleventh one to withdraw. Here are the other ten contestants who withdrew for various reasons.