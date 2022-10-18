Derek Hough's 'Dancing With the Stars' Mirrorball Trophies

Derek Hough with his partners ABC

Derek Hough, the 37-year-old professional Latin and ballroom dancer, choreographer, actor, and singer, has won the Mirrorball Trophy more times than any other dancer. Over 17 seasons on Dancing with the Stars, he won six trophies with his celebrity partners. Hough also received eleven nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Choreography, winning the award three times.

Hough made his first appearance on Dancing with the Stars in Season 4 as a guest instructor for his sister professional dancer Julianne Hough and her celebrity partner Apolo Anton Ohno. Derek joined the cast of professional dancers himself in Season 5. His first partner was Jennie Garth. They ended up in fourth place.

Derek Hough and Brooke Burke, Season 7

Derek Hough and Brooke Burke ABC

Hough was partnered with model and television host Brooke Burke in Season 7. In one of their rehearsals, Derek tripped and fell, hitting his head on the floor and momentarily blacking out. He was sent to the hospital but sustained no injuries. In spite of that, the couple won the Mirrorball Trophy. This was the first of many wins for Derek.

Derek Hough and Nicole Scherzinger, Season10

Derek Hough and Nicole Scherzinger ABC

For Season 10, Hough was partnered with Nicole Scherzinger, the lead singer of the singing group The Pussycat Dolls. The couple won the competition for that season.

Derek Hough and Jennifer Grey, Season11

Derek Hough and Jennifer Grey ABC

For Season 11, Hough won for the third time with actress Jennifer Grey, known for her film role in Dirty Dancing. Jennifer did her iconic high jump into Derek's arms proving that "nobody puts Baby in the corner."

Derek Hough and Kellie Pickler, Season 16

Derek Hough and Kellie Pickler ABC

Derek was partnered with country singer and former American Idol contestant, Kellie Pickler for Season 16. When they won that season's competition, it marked Derek's fourth win.

Derek Hough and Amber Riley, Season 17

Derek Hough and Amber Riley ABC

Hough's partner for Season 17 was Glee star Amber Riley. When they were crowned champions, it was Derek's second consecutive win and the fifth time he won the Mirrorball Trophy.

Derek Hough and Bindi Irwin, Season 21

Derek Hough and Bindi Irwin ABC

Derek won his sixth and final Mirrorball Trophy with Bindi Irwin for Season 21. This makes him the winner of more seasons than anyone else in the show's history.

Hough did not return for Season 22. He returned for his 17th and final time as a pro dancer in Season 23 and was partnered with actress Marilu Henner. They finished in 6th place which was tied for Derek's lowest finish.

Derek Hough is a judge

Hough replaced longtime DWTS head judge Len Goodman during the first years of the coronavirus pandemic because of travel restrictions between England and the United States. Goodman returned for season 29, and Hough continued as the fourth judge, a position he still holds.