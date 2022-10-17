'Dancing With the Stars' oldest contestants

Margaret Minnicks

Dancing With the Stars does not discriminate when it comes to age. There have been old and young celebrity contestants during all 31 seasons. In this current season, 71-year-old actress Cheryl Ladd was the oldest contestant. She was the third celebrity to be eliminated with her pro partner Louis Van Amstel.

Celebrities listed by age

The late actress Cloris Leachman was the oldest celebrity to compete at age 82 in Season 7. She was paired with Corky Ballas, the oldest of the professionals and father of two-time champion Mark Ballas. Leachman was the oldest person to have competed on the show to date. She went far in the competition. She was the sixth person to be eliminated.

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin was 80 years old and the second-oldest contestant when he competed in Season 10. He and his pro partner Ashly Costa were eliminated second.

Actor Billy Dee Williams was 77 years old when he competed for just two weeks in Season 18 with pro dancer Emma Slater. He withdrew in Week 3 because of back problems.

The late Brady Bunch actress Florence Henderson was 76 years old when she was paired with Corky Ballas in Season 11. They were the fifth to be eliminated

Actor Tommy Chong was 76 years old when he appeared on DWTS during Season 19. He and his partner Peta Murgatroyd were the ninth ones eliminated.

The late actress Valerie Harper was 74 years old when she appeared on the show during Season 17. She was paired with Tristan MacManus. They were the third ones eliminated.

Political commentator Geraldo Rivera performed on the reality show when he was 72 years old during Season 22. He and his partner Edyta Śliwińska were the first to be eliminated.

Fashion designer Betsey Johnson was 72 when she appeared on the show in Season 19. She and her partner Tony Dovolani were eliminated fourth.

Actor Gary Busey was 71 years old when he appeared in Season 21. He and pro dancer Anna Trebunskaya were eliminated third.

Former professional basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was 71 years old when he was paired with Lindsay Arnold in Season 26. They were eliminated third.

Legendary singer Patti LaBelle was 70 years old when she was a celebrity contestant on Season 20. Her partner was Artem Chigvintsev. They were eliminated fifth. That was the same season Willow Shields was on when she was 14 years old, the youngest to ever have been on DWTS. Willow and Mark Ballas were eliminated a week after Patti and Artem.

Actress Suzanne Somers was 68 years old when she was a contestant on Season 20. She and her partner Tony Dovolani were eliminated fourth.

Chef and cookbook author Paula Deen was 68 years old when she competed during Season 21. She and her partner Louis van Amstel were eliminated fourth.

Real estate guru Barbara Corcoran was 68 years old when she was partnered with Keo Motsepe during Season 25. They were the first couple to be eliminated.

