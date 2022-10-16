Date of Amanda Rollins' final 'Law & Order: SVU' episode and where she can be seen next

Kelli Giddish/Amanda Rollins screenrant

Fans of Detective Amanda Rollins were disappointed when they found out Kelli Giddish was leaving Law & Order: SVU after 12 years. Fans were even more disappointed because they didn't know how much longer they would be able to see her on the show or where they will be able to see her again after she leave the popular NBC crime drama. There is good news for those disappointed fans.

Detective Rollins' final episode

Amanda Rollins' final episode has been confirmed by TVLine. Episode 9 will be Kelli Giddish's final episode that is scheduled to air on Thursday, December 8, 2022. As Law & Order: SVU Season 24 continues, the groundwork for Rollins' exit will become obvious.

Although Amanda was shot in the abdomen and came close to death in the premiere episode of Season 24, fans can be certain that her character will not be killed off during her final episode.

Where Kelli Giddish can be seen again

It has also been confirmed that Kelli Giddish will be on Law & Order: Organized Crime later this season. However, the dates of those episodes have not been confirmed.

Rollins' Law & Order: SVU Exit Explained

When Giddish confirmed the rumors of her exit in an Instagram post, fans were upset by the decision to write off Rollins. Fans became outraged when they found out the decision was not made by Giddish or SVU's showrunner David Graziano. The lead character and executive producer Mariska Hargitay objected to Rollin's exit because they have become very close.

Amana and Olivia

The decision was made by higher management at NBC. Fans started an online campaign demanding the character's return and accusing the production of hypocrisy and misogyny.

Fans are pleased that Rollins will not be killed off the show during her final episode and that she can be seen in episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime.