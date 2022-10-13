The 'buy now, pay later' service is on the rise

buy now, pay later dignited

On Thursday, October 13, 2022, there was a segment on Good Morning America about the rise in the "buy now, pay later" service. Because of inflation, four in 10 shoppers are now buying what they want and paying for their purchases later.

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Americans took out roughly $24.2 billion in loans on buy now, pay later programs in 2021, up from only $2 billion in 2019. That figure is expected to grow even more.

Klarna's customers bought $41 billion worth of products on its service globally in the first six months of this year, up 21% from a year ago. Revenue from PayPal's buy now, pay later services more than tripled in the second quarter to $4.9 billion.

The buy now, pay later service

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) is a type of short-term loan that allows consumers to make purchases and pay for them at a future date. BNPL has been described as "similar to a credit card but without the hassles of an application process, card-swiping infrastructure, and separate limits for purchases and cash withdrawals."

Buy now, pay later loans allow users to select the merchandise they want and pay for it later in installments. Younger borrowers like that service. Companies that offer the service include Affirm, Afterpay, Apple Pay Later, Klarna, PayPal’s ‘Pay in 4’, Sezzle, and Zip (formerly known as Quadpay). CNBC provides a chart of the pros and cons of some of these services.

Advantages

Consumer advocates and financial advisers initially saw buy now, pay later plans as a potentially healthier form of consumer debt if used correctly. Most short-term loans have no interest attached to them. Companies that do charge interest will let consumers know upfront how much thy will have to pay in finance charges.

Disadvantages

The "buy now" part is much easier than the "pay later" part for some borrowers. The biggest concern is delinquent accounts. When consumers fall behind on payments, they must pay late fees that can be as high as $34, plus interest.

BNPL has been criticized for instilling a false sense of financial security in consumers, which could lead to impulse shopping. Marketing of BNPL on social media makes the service attractive to young people which encourages overspending.

A poll by Morning Consult found that 15% of buy now, pay later customers are using the service for routine purchases, such as groceries and gas. The CFPB report also found a growing number of Americans are using BNPL services for routine purchases as well.

Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio noted the benefits of plans that allow consumers to pay for things in installments. But he also criticized the way in which the industry promotes the plans.

Brown said:

"Ads encourage consumers to use these plans for multiple purchases, at multiple online stores — racking up debt they cannot afford to repay."

Even though there are some disadvantages, the consensus is that buy now, pay later companies are here to stay.