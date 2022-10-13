Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offender

Uber Easts REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A man convicted of a “violent sexual offense” was arrested for violating the conditions of his sex offender registry this week in Nashville, Tennessee. The police pulled over 33-year-old Randall Butler on Belinda Parkway in Mt. Juliet for a traffic violation he committed in April 2022. When he was pulled over, he was delivering for Uber Eats in a blue sedan. He had failed to report to Uber Eats that he was on the National Sex Offender Registry. He had also failed to report to the National Sex Offender Registry about his job with Uber Eats.

It is unlawful for a sex offender to be a driver for Door Dash, Grubhub, Lyft, Uber, Uber Eats, and any of the other popular services that make deliveries to people's houses. Even so, Butler was a driver for Uber Eats. He was found to be in violation of the rules that apply to convicted sex offenders. Apparently, Uber Eats had failed to do a thorough background check on Butler who has been on the sex offender registry for at least 14 years.

Deliveries services

When customers order rides and food from any of the services, they should be assured that drivers have gone through a background check. That includes being thoroughly checked for sex offenders.

Door Dash: This food delivery service searches the National Sex Offender Registry for applicants' names. If an applicant's name appears on the registry within the past seven years, they are disqualified.

This food delivery service searches the National Sex Offender Registry for applicants' names. If an applicant's name appears on the registry within the past seven years, they are disqualified. Grubhub: Applicants are disqualified who are felons, sexual offenders, dangerous criminals, or have major violations on their record.

Applicants are disqualified who are felons, sexual offenders, dangerous criminals, or have major violations on their record. Lyft: Applicants are automatically denied as a driver for Lyft if they are listed on the National Sex Offender Registry, or have been convicted of disqualifying violent crimes.

Applicants are automatically denied as a driver for Lyft if they are listed on the National Sex Offender Registry, or have been convicted of disqualifying violent crimes. Uber: Like Lyft, Uber will automatically deny anyone from becoming one of their drivers if the person is a registered sex offender.

Like Lyft, Uber will automatically deny anyone from becoming one of their drivers if the person is a registered sex offender. Uber Eats: Convictions for felonies, violent crimes, sexual offenses, and registered sex offender status, among other types of criminal records, will disqualify applicants.

Lorraine McGuire, with the Nashville Sexual Assault Center, says:

“If there’s a predator that is getting access to homes and addresses and knows who lives there and is a rapist, then that is 100% responsibility of the company."

According to Butler’s criminal history, he was charged with rape back in 2008 and violated his sex offender registration at least seven times. People are wondering how Butler got his job with Uber Eats. Uber Eats said they are investigating the matter.

Sex offenders in Virginia

There are sex offenders in every state. There are 21,694 registered sex offenders in Virginia where this writer lives.