Tamera Mowry-Housley finally reveals the real reason she left 'The Real' after seven years

Tamera Mowry Housley Today

Tamera Mowry-Housley has finally revealed the real reason she left The Real after seven years of being a co-host on the talk show. Now more than two years after an abrupt exit in July 2020, she has finally discussed the reason for her departure.

Viewers did not know how much the talk show was affecting Tamera. She seemed to have gotten along well with her co-hosts: Loni Love, Jeanne Mai, and Adrienne Houghton. In fact, when she left, she wrote on Instagram that her leaving was "bittersweet."

In Tamera's own words:

"For seven years, my home and my heart has been at The Real. The friendships that I've made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I've had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better. I 'm so proud of what all the ladies and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserved NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy. However, all good things must come to an end, and it's with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from The Real."

The 44-year-old Sister, Sister star explains in her new personal memoir, You Should Sit Down for This: A Memoir About Life, Wine, and Cookies that she felt "trapped" while filming the show. Her management team pushed her to continue at The Real. They also said they couldn't guarantee her another job if she left.

Tamera Mowry Housley amazon.com

In her tell-all book, Tamera wrote about how the show played a significant part in contributing to her mental health over the years. She described her time on the show as "one of the unhappiest times" of her life."

Tamera also said:

"I suffered horrible anxiety, I'd throw up in my dressing room (and) I drank way too much."

Tamera after leaving The Real

Tamera can still be seen on television but not on another talk show. In the same year that she left The Real, she landed a deal with the Hallmark Channel. She stars in and executive produces original films for the network, according to Deadline. She can be seen in not one but two Hallmark movies: