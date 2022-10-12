Rita Wilson and Smokey Robinson sing a duet on 'Good Morning America'

Rita Wilson and Smokey Robinson GMA

People might wonder what Rita Wilson, 65, and Smokey Robinson, 82, have in common. The answer is they have the love of music in common. Viewers saw that displayed on ABC's Good Morning America on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, when they sang Where Is the Love?

Rita's musical background

When the actor, singer, and songwriter was young, she and her mother listened to songs of the '70s on the radio. Rita and her mother talked about the meanings of the songs and what the artists were trying to say. That gave Rita a new way to think about lyrics.

Rita says:

“I think hearing songs from someone else’s perspective and them hearing it differently is always a great way to hear a song and also says how powerful it is with music because we’re all interpreting them in our own ways."

Now, the wife of actor Tom Hanks has taken her favorite '70s songs and turned them into duets for her new album Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets. Her musical duet partners include well-known singers including Jimmie Allen, Jackson Browne, Elvis Costello, Vince Gill, Josh Groban, Tim McGraw, Willie Nelson, Leslie Odom Jr., Smokey Robinson, and Keith Urban.

Enjoy the video of Rita and Smokey as they performed together on GMA.

Rita Wilson total entertainment

The singer, songwriter, and actress told The Associated Press that most of the songs on her album were not originally recorded as duets. However, she and her duet partners have a conversation while singing together. That is when she bridges the gap between her love of music and acting.

Rita's partial conclusion:

"I love these songs and I revere the songwriters who wrote them and the original artists who recorded them. And when songs are great the way these are, I didn’t want to mess with them too much. I didn’t want to reinvent the melody or reinvent the tempo. I wanted to stay connected to that emotional reaction I had when I heard them when I was younger."