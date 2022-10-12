A $100 million ad campaign to bridge the gap between Jesus and his followers

Margaret Minnicks

Jon Lee is a principal at Lerma, a cross-cultural advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. He is one of the chief architects of the He Gets Us campaign, a $100 million effort to repair Jesus’ image from the damage done by his followers who say one thing and then do another.

Earlier this year, Lee launched ads featuring black-and-white online videos about Jesus. The videos have been viewed more than 300 million times. Billboards with messages have also been posted in major markets such as New York City and Las Vegas.

The campaign, funded by the Signatry, a Christian foundation based in Kansas, will expand in the next few months, with an updated website featuring an online store where people can get free gear if they forgive someone or welcome a stranger. An outreach program for churches is also introduced. All these ads lead up to a Super Bowl ad.

Lee's past campaigns

Lee's past faith-based campaigns, such as “The family that prays together, stays together” were aimed at getting people to go back to church. This current campaign is a more spiritual approach to inspire people to consider how Jesus is relevant to their lives.

Lee has a specific goal in mind. He says:

“Our goal is to give voice to the pent-up energy of like-minded Jesus followers, those who are in the pews and the ones that aren’t, who are ready to reclaim the name of Jesus from those who abuse it to judge, harm and divide people.”

Jesus and his followers

Jason Vanderground, president of Haven, a branding firm based in Grand Haven, Michigan, said the campaigns will hopefully bridge the gap between the biblical story of Jesus and the public perception of his followers. Many Americans like Jesus, but they are skeptical about his followers. According to Vanderground, there is a wide gap between who Jesus is and what his followers think about him. That's why those outside the faith see Christians as a hate group.

Vanderground added:

“Jesus said people are going to know my followers by the way they love each other and the way they interact with each other. I think when we look at American Christianity now, we don’t see nearly as much of that — and that concerns a lot of people.”

The campaign progress

Vanderground indicated that so far 100 million people know about the campaigns and about 30,000 have signed up for Bible reading plans. About half of them have completed the reading plans.

Vanderground says:

“Our research shows that many people’s only exposure to Jesus is through Christians who reflect him imperfectly, and too often in ways that create a distorted or incomplete picture of his radical compassion and love for others. We believe it’s more important now than ever for the real, authentic Jesus to be represented in the public marketplace as he is in the Bible.”

Vanderground hopes the ads will help change American culture. He also hopes more Christians will begin to live out the teachings of Jesus.

He concludes:

“We believe that investing in efforts to ensure more people consider his life and movement as inspiration for their own will in turn help improve the lives of those listening — and begin to create the kind of cascade of love Jesus himself sought to generate."

