Transgender women who were born male are required to sign up for the Selective Service in the event of a military draft. The policy isn't new. It has been in effect for a long time. It has recently gained new attention after the Selective Service System (SSS) issued reminders in a tweet on Friday, October 7, 2022, that has gone viral.

The Office of Personnel Management describes transgender people as those "whose gender identity and/or expression is different from the sex assigned to them at birth."

Selective Service bases the registration requirement on the gender assigned at the time of a person's birth and not on gender identity or on gender reassignment. Those who were born male and changed their gender to female are not exempt. They are required to register.

The reminders

Men between the ages of 18 and 25 must register for the military draft.

If a son is an only son and the last male in a family to carry the family name, he is still required to register.

Transgender women who were born male must sign up for the military draft.

Transgender men

The SSS does not require transgender men who were born female to register. However, those who have changed their gender to male are required to complete a Status Information Letter request form and provide a copy of their birth certificate to the Selective Service System.

The policy was in effect long before Joe Biden became president in January 2021. However, soon after he became the President of the United States, Biden signed an executive order allowing all citizens to serve in the military.