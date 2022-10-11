Virginia Commonwealth University students are switching from drinking alcohol to smoking weed

VCU WFXR

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that alcohol violations have decreased at Virginia Commonwealth University ( VCU ) in Richmond, Virginia. The number of students who were caught committing an alcohol violation has decreased by 93% in the past five years, according to the school’s annual crime report that was released last month.

The reason

Now that cannabis is legal, alcohol violations at VCU are way down. In 2015, there were 621 liquor law violations on VCU’s Monroe Park campus, which is the home for most of the school's undergraduates. In 2021, the number of liquor violations had dropped to only 59.

The main reason for the decrease in alcohol consumption is that some students have switched from drinking alcohol to smoking weed. In July 2021, cannabis became legal for Virginia adults 21 years and over to possess 1 ounce or less. Selling it is illegal, and it can’t be consumed in public.

Nikolett Kormos, a freshman studying physical therapy said:

“Way more people smoke weed than drink.”

Jessica Vigil, a freshman English major, shared:

“There’s becoming more stoners.”

Students less likely to face criminal charges

Now that cannabis possession is legal, some colleges are changing how they discipline students who illegally use alcohol or drugs, placing them on probation instead of arresting them. Cannabis users aren’t likely to become violent or party loud enough to create a noise complaint.

In 2020, VCU changed how it responds to noise, drug, and alcohol violations in its dormitories. John Venuti, Chief of VCU Police explains that students who do get in trouble for drugs and alcohol are now less likely to face arrest. If police officers are dispatched, students could be arrested. If housing staffers respond to violations, students won't be arrested. Instead, punishment can range from probation to being removed from university housing.