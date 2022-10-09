Some fans of 'The Bold and the Beautiful' don't think Thomas Forrester will ever change

Thomas Forrester/Matthew Atkinson Amy Sussman/Getty Image

Thomas Forrester is a character on The Bold and the Beautiful, currently portrayed by Matthew Atkinson since 2019. While some fans of the popular CBS soap opera think Thomas will change, there are just as many fans who think he will never change. They think he is a person that people will always have to keep their eyes on.

Some don't believe Thomas will ever change

Some people think Thomas is a person who will never change, according to Soap Hub and The List. They think he still is and always will be the manipulative Forrester son that he has always been. Some don't believe Thomas will ever change based on his past behavior.

Many viewers remember the story behind Thomas falling in love with a mannequin. He was overly obsessed with Hope Logan, played by Annika Noelle. He punched his father Ridge Forrester, played by Thorsten Ridge, in the face.

Some believe Thomas had changed or will change

Some fans admit Thomas has done some bad things in the past. However, that doesn't mean he can't change. According to the latest episode of the hit CBS soap opera, Thomas couldn't believe how his ex has managed to see the best in him.

Hope is not the only one who is seeing obvious changes in Thomas. Some fans believe that he has changed or is on his way to changing. For example, he has shown interest in wanting to raise his son Douglas Forrester full-time again.

Mixed opinions

As viewers continue to watch The Bold and the Beautiful, it will become more obvious if Thomas has changed. Until then, there always will be mixed opinions about Thomas.