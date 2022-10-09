Many are not surprised about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's decision to divorce

Tom and Gisele STEVE GRANITZGETTY IMAGES

Some people might have been surprised when supermodel Gisele Bündchen and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady filed for divorce, hired their own high-powered divorce attorneys, and are getting their business affairs in order. Those close to both of them are not surprised at all because they have had marital conflicts for a very long time. However, the couple is just revealing what they have been keeping from the public for at least a decade or longer.

Insiders told Page Six that Gisele Bündchen has left Tom Brady a few times, and consulted with a divorce attorney in 2015 after a secret split. However, Gisele always went back to Tom every time until now.

The couple's marriage

In December 2006, Bündchen began dating the NFL quarterback, after a mutual friend introduced them on a blind date. The couple married on February 26, 2009. They are parents to two children: Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. Tom also has a son named Jack, 15, from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

While Tom and Gisele probably had a prenuptial agreement when they got married, there is one major asset that could be a big issue if they divorce: their real estate portfolio. They own four properties in New York City, Miami, Costa Rica, and Montana.

The decision to divorce

Even though there had been trouble in the marriage for a long time, it seems that the supermodel has just had enough of her life being put on the back burner while Tom has made the NFL his priority and his decision to unretire feels like it was "the straw that broke the camel's back." Sources close to Gisele told TMZ this week that the model had threatened to divorce Brady several times over the years, and it was all about his football career.

On September 1, Page Six reports that Tom and Gisele's “epic fight” in August might be an indication that the power couple's 13-year marriage is ending.

“Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now. There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

The 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel feels that the 45-year-old seven-time Super Bowl champion has chosen his career over his family, and she is tired of it. She also has her own dreams and aspirations and doesn't want to keep putting her goals on hold.

Gisele Bündchen

Other than dealing with her divorce attorney, Gisele has reportedly been making some significant changes to her life. She has expressed that she is definitely ready for the marriage to be over.

Page Six reports that Bündchen has been living separately. She has removed her wedding ring. She has made changes to a tattoo. All of these things show that she is moving on.

Tom Brady

On September 7, People reported that Tom and Gisele are experiencing "a lot of tension" over his decision to un-retire, and they're in a "rough patch." By September 12, People reported that "Going back to Tampa after the retirement put a strain on Tom's personal life, and he is "hurting."

Entertainment Tonight reports:

“Tom isn't taking things well. He wants to reconcile and was still holding out hope that they could work things out. He is extremely hurt and misses Gisele being by his side. He feels abandoned in a way. He loves his family, but also wants to continue his career. He feels like he is in a tough spot."