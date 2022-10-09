Many are not surprised about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's decision to divorce

Margaret Minnicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35oAfU_0iSRytaj00
Tom and GiseleSTEVE GRANITZGETTY IMAGES

Some people might have been surprised when supermodel Gisele Bündchen and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady filed for divorce, hired their own high-powered divorce attorneys, and are getting their business affairs in order. Those close to both of them are not surprised at all because they have had marital conflicts for a very long time. However, the couple is just revealing what they have been keeping from the public for at least a decade or longer.

Insiders told Page Six that Gisele Bündchen has left Tom Brady a few times, and consulted with a divorce attorney in 2015 after a secret split. However, Gisele always went back to Tom every time until now.

The couple's marriage

In December 2006, Bündchen began dating the NFL quarterback, after a mutual friend introduced them on a blind date. The couple married on February 26, 2009. They are parents to two children: Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. Tom also has a son named Jack, 15, from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

While Tom and Gisele probably had a prenuptial agreement when they got married, there is one major asset that could be a big issue if they divorce: their real estate portfolio. They own four properties in New York City, Miami, Costa Rica, and Montana.

The decision to divorce

Even though there had been trouble in the marriage for a long time, it seems that the supermodel has just had enough of her life being put on the back burner while Tom has made the NFL his priority and his decision to unretire feels like it was "the straw that broke the camel's back." Sources close to Gisele told TMZ this week that the model had threatened to divorce Brady several times over the years, and it was all about his football career.

On September 1, Page Six reports that Tom and Gisele's “epic fight” in August might be an indication that the power couple's 13-year marriage is ending.

“Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now. There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

The 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel feels that the 45-year-old seven-time Super Bowl champion has chosen his career over his family, and she is tired of it. She also has her own dreams and aspirations and doesn't want to keep putting her goals on hold.

Gisele Bündchen

Other than dealing with her divorce attorney, Gisele has reportedly been making some significant changes to her life. She has expressed that she is definitely ready for the marriage to be over.

Page Six reports that Bündchen has been living separately. She has removed her wedding ring. She has made changes to a tattoo. All of these things show that she is moving on.

Tom Brady

On September 7, People reported that Tom and Gisele are experiencing "a lot of tension" over his decision to un-retire, and they're in a "rough patch." By September 12, People reported that "Going back to Tampa after the retirement put a strain on Tom's personal life, and he is "hurting."

Entertainment Tonight reports:

“Tom isn't taking things well. He wants to reconcile and was still holding out hope that they could work things out. He is extremely hurt and misses Gisele being by his side. He feels abandoned in a way. He loves his family, but also wants to continue his career. He feels like he is in a tough spot."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tom Brady# Gisele Bundchen# divorce# football# power couple

Comments / 7

Published by

I love pop culture, movies, television, and entertainment. I keep up to date on the latest movies and television shows. I like sharing news about them. I also like sharing information about different foods and their health benefits. I have been a high school teacher and a college professor for over 50 years and an online writer for over 30 years. I have three degrees: BA in English and Literature, MA in Christian Education, and MDiv in Theology. Get to know me through my writing.

Richmond, VA
3911 followers

More from Margaret Minnicks

Nashville, TN

Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offender

A man convicted of a “violent sexual offense” was arrested for violating the conditions of his sex offender registry this week in Nashville, Tennessee. The police pulled over 33-year-old Randall Butler on Belinda Parkway in Mt. Juliet for a traffic violation he committed in April 2022. When he was pulled over, he was delivering for Uber Eats in a blue sedan. He had failed to report to Uber Eats that he was on the National Sex Offender Registry. He had also failed to report to the National Sex Offender Registry about his job with Uber Eats.

Read full story

Tamera Mowry-Housley finally reveals the real reason she left 'The Real' after seven years

Tamera Mowry-Housley has finally revealed the real reason she left The Real after seven years of being a co-host on the talk show. Now more than two years after an abrupt exit in July 2020, she has finally discussed the reason for her departure.

Read full story
3 comments

Rita Wilson and Smokey Robinson sing a duet on 'Good Morning America'

People might wonder what Rita Wilson, 65, and Smokey Robinson, 82, have in common. The answer is they have the love of music in common. Viewers saw that displayed on ABC's Good Morning Americaon Wednesday, October 12, 2022, when they sang Where Is the Love?

Read full story
1 comments

A $100 million ad campaign to bridge the gap between Jesus and his followers

Jon Lee is a principal at Lerma, a cross-cultural advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. He is one of the chief architects of the He Gets Us campaign, a $100 million effort to repair Jesus’ image from the damage done by his followers who say one thing and then do another.

Read full story
18 comments

Transgender women who were born male must sign up for the military draft

Transgender women who were born male are required to sign up for the Selective Service in the event of a military draft. The policy isn't new. It has been in effect for a long time. It has recently gained new attention after the Selective Service System (SSS) issued reminders in a tweet on Friday, October 7, 2022, that has gone viral.

Read full story
82 comments
Richmond, VA

Virginia Commonwealth University students are switching from drinking alcohol to smoking weed

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that alcohol violations have decreased at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in Richmond, Virginia. The number of students who were caught committing an alcohol violation has decreased by 93% in the past five years, according to the school’s annual crime report that was released last month.

Read full story
25 comments
Winston-salem, NC

Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in Texas

A man has filed a class action lawsuit against the makers of Texas Pete hot sauce after he learned the product isn't actually made in Texas. Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face a lawsuit because the product is made in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The man claims that is false advertising.

Read full story
4 comments
Virginia State

October is the most dangerous month for drivers in Virginia

WRIC, Richmond, Virginia's local television station, reported on Monday, October 10, 2022, that October is the most dangerous month to drive in Virginia. That information was provided by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Read full story
2 comments

Some fans of 'The Bold and the Beautiful' don't think Thomas Forrester will ever change

Thomas Forrester/Matthew AtkinsonAmy Sussman/Getty Image. Thomas Forrester is a character on The Bold and the Beautiful, currently portrayed by Matthew Atkinson since 2019. While some fans of the popular CBS soap opera think Thomas will change, there are just as many fans who think he will never change. They think he is a person that people will always have to keep their eyes on.

Read full story
10 comments
Virginia State

Columbus Day is not celebrated in every state

Columbus Day is not celebrated in every state. However, it is celebrated in the state of Virginia where this writer lives. The states that celebrate Columbus Day do so on the second Monday in October. In 2022, Columbus Day is celebrated on Monday, October 10.

Read full story
9 comments
Sumrall, MS

Pastor refuses to baptize baby because her parents aren't married

Kamri Mclendon and Tristan Mcphail, young unmarried parents in Mississippi wanted their daughter, Presleigh, to be baptized at their church. The pastor, Rev. Dewayne Warren of Hickory Grove United Methodist Church, initially agreed to baptize the baby. Then he refused.

Read full story
48 comments

Get ready to say good-bye to Amanda Rollins on 'Law & Order: SVU'

Kelli Giddish has played NYPD Detective Amanda Rollins in the NBC crime-drama television series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for the last 12 years. An announcement via Variety in late August notified viewers that Kelli will be leaving the series. The 42-year-old actress will leave during this current season. Viewers have watched her and loved her since she started in 2011.

Read full story
34 comments

Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos are the longest pair of hosts on any of the morning news shows

Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos have been the longest pair of hosts ever on any ABC, CBS, and NBC morning show. They have been hosting together for 13 years. You probably remember that a few others also hosted morning news shows for a long time. Yes, they had long tenures, but all of them had more than one partner over the years. Those with long tenures include Katie Couric, Bryant Gumbel, Joan Lunden, Matt Lauer, and Charles Gibson. What makes the situation with Robin and George different is that they have been co-anchors together for 13 years, much longer than any of the others.

Read full story
Richmond, VA

Short Pump Kroger eliminates single-use plastic bags

WRIC, a local television station in Richmond, Virginia reports that starting Monday, October 10, 2022, the Kroger Short Pump store will be the first Kroger in the Richmond area to eliminate single-use plastic bags.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Busloads of undocumented migrants were sent to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence twice in one week

MigrantsKevin Dietsch/Getty ImagesTexas Governor Greg Abbott sent a bus full of undocumented migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, October 6, 2022, for the second time this week. It was the Republican’s governor way of highlighting the increasing number of migrants in his state.

Read full story
204 comments
Virginia State

Over 90K Virginia unemployment cases being reviewed for fraud

According to WRIC, a Richmond, Virginia news station, the Virginia Employment Commission is investigating thousands of suspected unemployment fraud cases. VEC Commissioner Carrie Roth said that when Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration took over in January 2022, there were 258,320 paid and unpaid claims under investigation for potential fraud. She said 90,265 claims were still awaiting review at the end of the week on September 30, 2022.

Read full story
13 comments

The royal family is nervous about Prince Harry's memoir

Prince Harry and King Charles IIIChris Jackson/Getty Images/Future) Prince Harry's tell-all memoir was originally set to be released in November 2022. After the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, Prince Harry allegedly was desperate to rewrite portions of his upcoming memoir. Therefore, the book will not be published until next year. Even so, a royal biographer says the royal family is “hugely nervous” about what details of their lives the book might reveal.

Read full story
3 comments

Netflix's movie 'Inheritance' has mixed reviews

The movie Inheritance was released on May 22, 2020, by Vertical Entertainment. It received negative reviews from critics then, but Netflix is giving the older movie a second chance. The movie premiered on Netflix on September 28, 2022. This time around, some people say they loved it while others called it one of the worst movies they have ever seen.

Read full story
2 comments

King Charles III hires piper to wake him up every morning

Pipe Major Paul BurnsPhil Noble / WPA Pool / Getty Images. King Charles III is following in his mother's footsteps in more ways than one. He has hired Pipe Major Paul Burns to wake him up with his bagpipes every morning at 9 a.m. just as he did for Queen Elizabeth II. Burns enjoyed playing every morning for 15 minutes no matter where Her Majesty was. He played his bagpipes for her whether she was in residence at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, or at Balmoral Castle where she died on September 8, 2022.

Read full story
36 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy