Columbus Day is not celebrated in every state. However, it is celebrated in the state of Virginia where this writer lives. The states that celebrate Columbus Day do so on the second Monday in October. In 2022, Columbus Day is celebrated on Monday, October 10.

If you live in a state that celebrates Columbus Day, you might get a day off from work, your local banks, post offices, and federal agencies will be closed, and there are usually some great Columbus Day sales. However, there are some states and the District of Columbus that do not officially celebrate Columbus Day.

These states do not celebrate Columbus Day:

Alaska, Hawaii, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, South Dakota, Vermont, Washington, DC, and Wisconsin.

Why Columbus Day is not celebrated in all states

No doubt people love having a three-day weekend, but many folks aren't excited about Columbus Day. One reason Columbus isn't celebrated is because of controversial issues surrounding Columbus' discovery. Some people do not believe he was the first to discover the "New World." Other sources say he did not land in the Americas at all.

Another criticism of the holiday is the unfair treatment and injustices against indigenous people after Columbus' discovery. The states that do not celebrate Columbus Day usually have something in lieu of it. For instance, some states celebrate Native Americans' Day/Indigenous People's Day instead of Columbus Day. Native Americans use this day as an excellent opportunity to celebrate their own background, culture, and traditions.

The President's Proclamation

Every year on the Friday before the second Monday in October, the President of the United States signs a Columbus Day proclamation. The proclamation encourages people to celebrate the anniversary of Christopher Columbus' discovery.

President Joe Biden signed the proclamation on October 7, 2022 "directing that the flag of the United States be displayed on all public buildings on the appointed day in honor of our diverse history and all who have contributed to shaping this Nation."

