Get ready to say good-bye to Amanda Rollins on 'Law & Order: SVU'

Kelli Giddish Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Kelli Giddish has played NYPD Detective Amanda Rollins in the NBC crime-drama television series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for the last 12 years. An announcement via Variety in late August notified viewers that Kelli will be leaving the series. The 42-year-old actress will leave during this current season. Viewers have watched her and loved her since she started in 2011.

Even though it is bad news for Giddish's fans, it is good that officials made the announcement early so die-hard fans will not be shocked when she leaves.

Amanda and <strong>Olivia NBC/Instagram

Olivia and Amanda

Olivia Benson, played by Mariska Hargitay, and her former partner Elliot Stabler, played by Chris Meloni had a close relationship, Olivia and Amanda are also close. Just as fans had to say good to Elliot years ago, they will soon have to say goodbye to Amanda.

Mariska will miss working with Kelli just as much as viewers will miss seeing the two women work together. There has been no secret about how much they enjoy working together. Mariska previously told Entertainment Tonight that Kelli is one of her "favorite actors" she's even gotten to work with.

Mariska said:

"We got to build something really beautiful together and really learned together because our characters had quite a journey."

In October of last year, Kelli told Smashing Interviews Magazine that her favorite scenes are the ones she shoots with Mariska.

Kelli said:

"Those scenes are what I look forward to most in doing the show now because there’s some magic that happens between me and Mariska, two strong women.”

Kelli's reaction to leaving

In a statement provided by NBC to Variety, Kelli made it clear that she's walking away from SVU feeling thankful.

"Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."

Even though fans know that Kelli is leaving Law & Order: SVU this season, there are at least five things they don't know.

Kelli's last episode is expected to be sometime in the first half of season 24, but viewers don't know when her last episode will air. No reason has been given why Kelli is leaving the show. Views don't know how she will be written off. People are wondering who will replace Kelli. Sadly, Kelli's fans don't know where they will be able to see her in other projects.

In the meantime, the only thing Kelli's fans can do is enjoy the last few episodes of Law & Order: SVU while the actress is still there.