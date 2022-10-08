Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos are the longest pair of hosts on any of the morning news shows

Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos TV Guide

Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos have been the longest pair of hosts ever on any ABC, CBS, and NBC morning show. They have been hosting together for 13 years.

You probably remember that a few others also hosted morning news shows for a long time. Yes, they had long tenures, but all of them had more than one partner over the years. Those with long tenures include Katie Couric, Bryant Gumbel, Joan Lunden, Matt Lauer, and Charles Gibson. What makes the situation with Robin and George different is that they have been co-anchors together for 13 years, much longer than any of the others.

Joan Lunden and Charles Gibson hosted 10 years together on GMA.

Katie Couric and Matt Lauer hosted nine years together on NBC's Today show.

Robin Roberts' tenure

Robin Roberts was a sports anchor for local television and radio stations. She was a sportscaster on ESPN for 15 years before becoming a co-anchor on Good Morning America in 2005. She first worked for both ESPN and Good Morning America at the same time. Because of her background, naysayers didn't think she would do well as a GMA news anchor. That was 17 years ago. During her tenure, the 61-year-old host worked only four years with Diane Sawyer before Diane left to anchor ABC World News.

George Stephanopoulos' tenure

In December 2009, Roberts was joined by George Stephanopoulos as co-anchor of GMA. That's when Good Morning America rose back to the top of the ratings, and the program became the number-one morning show in April 2012, beating NBC's Today, which had held the top spot for the previous 16 years.

Initially, George told Robin that he did not want the job. In fact, he turned it down three times before accepting it. After 13 years of co-anchoring the morning show with Robin, George has no regrets. In addition to hosting GMA during weekdays, he is also the host of This Week, ABC's Sunday morning current events news program