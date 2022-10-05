Alec Baldwin agrees to settlement after 'Rust' movie shooting

Alec Baldwin AP Photo/John Minchillo

Alec Baldwin posted a statement on Instagram that a settlement agreement has been met surrounding the accidentally shooting and killing of a cinematographer on the movie set of Rust. The announcement of the settlement comes almost a year after 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed by producer and star Alec Baldwin on October 21, 2021.

Baldwin said in the statement:

"Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna's son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation."

Baldwin's statement came after a statement came on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from Matthew Hutchins, widow of the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and a plaintiff in the lawsuit along with their 9-year-old son Andros.

Hutchin's statement read:

"We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of 'Rust' including Alec Baldwin. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed. The filming of 'Rust,' which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board, in January 2023."

The agreement came with a sigh of relief for Baldwin after the shooting. The actor who is also the producer was inside a small church getting ready to film an episode of the movie. Baldwin was pointing a gun at Hutchins when it went off, killing her and wounding the director, Joel Souza.

Church, setting of movie 'Rust' AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Accidentally shooting

The shooting has been ruled an accident following the completion of an autopsy and a review of law enforcement reports, according to New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator.

Matthew Hutchins concluded:

"I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work."

Other lawsuits

Even though Hutchin's lawsuit has been settled, at least four other lawsuits brought by crew members are still pending. Those lawsuits are in reference to reckless conduct on the set, safety, and cost-cutting measures to produce the film. The state of New Mexico has granted funds to pay for possible criminal prosecutions.