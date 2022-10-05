Virginia tax rebate between $250 to $500 coming soon

Margaret Minnicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3EsP_0iNPNGR200
Virginia Tax RebateJeff Fusco/Getty Images)

Residents of Virginia who file taxes are eligible for a one-time payment between $250 and $500 for each household, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation. Eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers, according to local news in Virginia.

Two requirements

Not every taxpayer is eligible for the one-time rebate. If you had a tax liability last year, you will receive up to $250 if you filed individually. You and your household will receive up to $500 if you filed jointly. Tax liability is the amount of tax you owe throughout the year minus any credits, deductions, or subtractions.

You can check your eligibility using the rebate lookup tool.  There are two specific eligibility requirements that must be met.

  1. First, you must have a tax liability in Virginia.
  2. Secondly, you must have filed your 2021 tax return by July 1, 2022, or will file your return by November 1, 2022.

Dates of payments

Payments are received based on when taxpayers filed their returns.

  • Those eligible taxpayers who filed their tax returns by July 1, 2022, your payment will be sent out on October 17, 2022, and you should receive it by October 31, 2022.
  • If taxpayers haven't filed yet but will file returns by November 1, they will not receive rebates until later.

You will receive your tax rebate check the same way you receive other government checks, either by direct deposit in the same bank account or by a paper check in the mail to the current address you have on file.

Why rebates may be reduced or withheld

Some taxpayers’ rebates will be reduced or withheld to pay existing debts. For instance, if you owe money to designated government agencies and institutions, your rebate will be used to satisfy that debt before sending you the remainder in a check. If you owe more than the amount of your rebate, you will receive a letter explaining the use of your rebate toward the debt.

You can check online to see if you're eligible for the rebate. Also, watch the above video for more details from the Virginia Department of Taxation.

Please share this article with other Virginia taxpayers so they will know what to expect about their upcoming payment.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# tax rebate# Virginia taxpayers# Virginia Department of Taxatio# taxes# tax return

Comments / 5

Published by

I love pop culture, movies, television, and entertainment. I keep up to date on the latest movies and television shows. I like sharing news about them. I also like sharing information about different foods and their health benefits. I have been a high school teacher and a college professor for over 50 years and an online writer for over 30 years. I have three degrees: BA in English and Literature, MA in Christian Education, and MDiv in Theology. Get to know me through my writing.

Richmond, VA
3608 followers

More from Margaret Minnicks

Get ready to say good-bye to Amanda Rollins on 'Law & Order: SVU'

Kelli Giddish has played NYPD Detective Amanda Rollins in the NBC crime-drama television series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for the last 12 years. An announcement via Variety in late August notified viewers that Kelli will be leaving the series. The 42-year-old actress will leave during this current season. Viewers have watched her and loved her since she started in 2011.

Read full story
3 comments

Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos are the longest pair of hosts on any of the morning news shows

Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos have been the longest pair of hosts ever on any ABC, CBS, and NBC morning show. They have been hosting together for 13 years. You probably remember that a few others also hosted morning news shows for a long time. Yes, they had long tenures, but all of them had more than one partner over the years. Those with long tenures include Katie Couric, Bryant Gumbel, Joan Lunden, Matt Lauer, and Charles Gibson. What makes the situation with Robin and George different is that they have been co-anchors together for 13 years, much longer than any of the others.

Read full story
Richmond, VA

Short Pump Kroger eliminates single-use plastic bags

WRIC, a local television station in Richmond, Virginia reports that starting Monday, October 10, 2022, the Kroger Short Pump store will be the first Kroger in the Richmond area to eliminate single-use plastic bags.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Busloads of undocumented migrants were sent to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence twice in one week

MigrantsKevin Dietsch/Getty ImagesTexas Governor Greg Abbott sent a bus full of undocumented migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, October 6, 2022, for the second time this week. It was the Republican’s governor way of highlighting the increasing number of migrants in his state.

Read full story
158 comments
Virginia State

Over 90K Virginia unemployment cases being reviewed for fraud

According to WRIC, a Richmond, Virginia news station, the Virginia Employment Commission is investigating thousands of suspected unemployment fraud cases. VEC Commissioner Carrie Roth said that when Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration took over in January 2022, there were 258,320 paid and unpaid claims under investigation for potential fraud. She said 90,265 claims were still awaiting review at the end of the week on September 30, 2022.

Read full story
13 comments

The royal family is nervous about Prince Harry's memoir

Prince Harry and King Charles IIIChris Jackson/Getty Images/Future) Prince Harry's tell-all memoir was originally set to be released in November 2022. After the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, Prince Harry allegedly was desperate to rewrite portions of his upcoming memoir. Therefore, the book will not be published until next year. Even so, a royal biographer says the royal family is “hugely nervous” about what details of their lives the book might reveal.

Read full story
3 comments

Netflix's movie 'Inheritance' has mixed reviews

The movie Inheritance was released on May 22, 2020, by Vertical Entertainment. It received negative reviews from critics then, but Netflix is giving the older movie a second chance. The movie premiered on Netflix on September 28, 2022. This time around, some people say they loved it while others called it one of the worst movies they have ever seen.

Read full story
2 comments

King Charles III hires piper to wake him up every morning

Pipe Major Paul BurnsPhil Noble / WPA Pool / Getty Images. King Charles III is following in his mother's footsteps in more ways than one. He has hired Pipe Major Paul Burns to wake him up with his bagpipes every morning at 9 a.m. just as he did for Queen Elizabeth II. Burns enjoyed playing every morning for 15 minutes no matter where Her Majesty was. He played his bagpipes for her whether she was in residence at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, or at Balmoral Castle where she died on September 8, 2022.

Read full story
36 comments

Alec Baldwin agrees to settlement after 'Rust' movie shooting

Alec Baldwin posted a statement on Instagram that a settlement agreement has been met surrounding the accidentally shooting and killing of a cinematographer on the movie set of Rust. The announcement of the settlement comes almost a year after 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed by producer and star Alec Baldwin on October 21, 2021.

Read full story
1 comments

Hobby Lobby doesn't sell Halloween decorations

Hobby Lobby, Michaels, and Joann's Fabrics are three of the biggest arts-and-crafts retailers in the United States. Up until October 7, 2018, all three of those stores sold basically the same things, including spooky Halloween decor. Hobby Lobby is now the exception, and that craft store no longer sells Halloween items of any kind. Instead, Hobby Lobby shelves are filled with autumn-themed products, such as pumpkins, colorful leaves, hay bails, and dried corn. Those items can be used during the entire autumn season.

Read full story
274 comments
Richmond, VA

Kia and Hyundai cars being stolen because of a TikTok challenge

At least 18 cars have been stolen in the Richmond, Virginia area in the last two weeks. Police are investigating multiple thefts involving certain vehicles. The thefts are occurring because of the "Kia Boyz" challenge on TikTok that has gone viral. Even though adults can steal the cars according to the instructions, the challenge is geared toward teenagers. They are instructed to break into the car, pop off the steering wheel column, and hot wire the vehicle using a USB cord. That criminal activity takes only a few minutes.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia State

The number of Virginia state employees working remotely has nearly tripled

The Department of Human Resource Management says the number of state employees working remotely has tripled since the pandemic started. Secretary of Administration Lyn McDermid said employees who have been approved to telework after Governor Glenn Youngkin’s back to the office directive took effect in July are up by about one-third.

Read full story
22 comments
Kentucky State

Country legend Loretta Lynn dead at 90

Loretta LynnDonn Jones/Invision/AP) Loretta Lynn, a poor Kentucky coal miner's daughter who rose to fame and success as a country singer, has died at the age of 90. Her family says in a statement to the Associated Press that she died peacefully in her sleep at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

Read full story

Hot pink fashion trend

'Barbiecore' is a hot pink fashion trend, especially among celebrities. The trend started at the beginning of this year. People are wearing pink in honor of the Barbie movie that isn't set to be released until next year. A lot of adults are fans of the iconic Mattel plastic doll whose outfits are mostly bubblegum pink.

Read full story
Richmond, VA

3 new stores coming to the vacant Willow Place Shopping Center in Richmond, Virginia

Willow Place Shopping Center at 5420 West Broad Street in Richmond, Virginia has been vacant for a long time. That is about to change. The property is set for a major makeover after three new stores recently filed for permits with Henrico County. The new stores will open at Willow Place in 2023.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Second grader expelled from Christian school after parents refused to photograph her in the bathtub

A second-grader was expelled from Victory Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida because her parents refused to take a picture of her in a bathtub as a homework assignment.

Read full story
34 comments

McDonald's offering adult Happy Meals during October

For decades, kids have been going to McDonald's for its Happy Meal. Who said Happy Meals are just for kids? McDonald's says you can experience your inner child with a Happy Meal for a limited time starting Monday, October 3 through October 30, 2022.

Read full story
17 comments

Supreme Court rearranges seating chart to include Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

The US Supreme Court's newest member is Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. On June 30, 2022, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., administered the Constitutional Oath and Associate Justice Stephen G. Breyer administered the Judicial Oath to the Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson. Her investiture ceremony sealed her position on Friday, September 30, 2022, just a few days before the new term begins on Monday, October 3.

Read full story
9 comments

There is a hefty fee to visit Queen Elizabeth II's grave

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022, and her funeral was on September 19, 2022. People are still paying their respects by visiting her grave in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Read full story
34 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy