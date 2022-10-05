Virginia tax rebate between $250 to $500 coming soon

Virginia Tax Rebate Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)

Residents of Virginia who file taxes are eligible for a one-time payment between $250 and $500 for each household, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation. Eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers, according to local news in Virginia.

Two requirements

Not every taxpayer is eligible for the one-time rebate. If you had a tax liability last year, you will receive up to $250 if you filed individually. You and your household will receive up to $500 if you filed jointly. Tax liability is the amount of tax you owe throughout the year minus any credits, deductions, or subtractions.

You can check your eligibility using the rebate lookup tool. There are two specific eligibility requirements that must be met.

First, you must have a tax liability in Virginia. Secondly, you must have filed your 2021 tax return by July 1, 2022, or will file your return by November 1, 2022.

Dates of payments

Payments are received based on when taxpayers filed their returns.

Those eligible taxpayers who filed their tax returns by July 1, 2022, your payment will be sent out on October 17, 2022, and you should receive it by October 31, 2022.

If taxpayers haven't filed yet but will file returns by November 1, they will not receive rebates until later.

You will receive your tax rebate check the same way you receive other government checks, either by direct deposit in the same bank account or by a paper check in the mail to the current address you have on file.

Why rebates may be reduced or withheld

Some taxpayers’ rebates will be reduced or withheld to pay existing debts. For instance, if you owe money to designated government agencies and institutions, your rebate will be used to satisfy that debt before sending you the remainder in a check. If you owe more than the amount of your rebate, you will receive a letter explaining the use of your rebate toward the debt.

You can check online to see if you're eligible for the rebate. Also, watch the above video for more details from the Virginia Department of Taxation.

