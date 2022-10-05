Hobby Lobby doesn't sell Halloween decorations

Hobby Lobby JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock

Hobby Lobby, Michaels, and Joann's Fabrics are three of the biggest arts-and-crafts retailers in the United States. Up until October 7, 2018, all three of those stores sold basically the same things, including spooky Halloween decor. Hobby Lobby is now the exception, and that craft store no longer sells Halloween items of any kind. Instead, Hobby Lobby shelves are filled with autumn-themed products, such as pumpkins, colorful leaves, hay bails, and dried corn. Those items can be used during the entire autumn season.

Christian-owned company

The Hobby Lobby chain has 969 stores in 47 states. It is a Christian-owned company that is closed on Sundays. Owners David and Barbera Green don't sell Halloween items because they believe their store should align with their beliefs, and Halloween doesn't align with their Christian beliefs. Hobby Lobby describes its craft store as "honoring the Lord in all we do by operating the company in a manner consistent with biblical principles."

Origin of Halloween

Even though Hobby Lobby is not a strictly Christian store, it refrains from selling items for Halloween because of its origin. Time explains that the holiday these days is mainly about children dressing up to go trick-or-treating, but its history is based on demonic symbolism. According to History Stories, Halloween originates from All Hallows' Eve, and the pagan holiday Samhain.

Totally the Bomb explains that Halloween decorations including spooky spiders, skulls, skeletons, black cats, and witches won't be on Hobby Lobby's shelves because they are demonic symbols of the pagan holiday. Therefore, the chain prefers to keep spooky items away from religious customers who come into the store. They have plenty of fall items that aren't spooky at all.