The number of Virginia state employees working remotely has nearly tripled

The Department of Human Resource Management says the number of state employees working remotely has tripled since the pandemic started. Secretary of Administration Lyn McDermid said employees who have been approved to telework after Governor Glenn Youngkin’s back to the office directive took effect in July are up by about one-third.

As of the middle of September 2022, the number of salaried state employees working remotely at least one day a week had specific approval during the worst of the pandemic.

5,664 in 2019

6,086 in 2020

6,951 in 2021

15,338 in 2022

The number eligible to work remotely is now 23,185. That's up 50% from the pre-pandemic level.

Back to the office directive

Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a back-to-office directive effective July 5, 2022, for Virginia state employees to return to the physical workplace. The 95,000 Virginia state employees were expected to return to in-person work by that date unless they had been approved for an exception.

McDermid said:

“We understand the need for work-life balance, but the governor also thinks we work better when we are together in the office. I think we’ve found the right balance.”

The governor’s chief of staff must approve requests to work remotely three to five days a week.

Cabinet secretaries must approve all requests to telework two days a week.

An agency head, and not an immediate supervisor, must approve all requests if an employee wants to work remotely only one day a week.

Human resources reported that the number of employees teleworking five days a week has nearly tripled from pre-pandemic levels while nearly half of the state employees working remotely do so one day a week.

Protests and complaints

Governor Youngkin's telework policy has not been without protests and complaints. The Virginia Government Employees Association has protested because some members complained they were told they couldn’t work remotely and nearly 40% of those surveyed after the back to the office directive were told they could work remotely only one day a week. The association has asked the administration to consider letting each agency set its own policies for employees to work remotely.

Half of those who applied received approval to work remotely for the number of days they requested. Officials denied 23% of the requests, and another 16% received no response at all.

More than half of Virginia state employees are considering retirement or getting private-sector jobs rather than remaining in state jobs because of the new telework policy.