Country legend Loretta Lynn dead at 90

Loretta Lynn Donn Jones/Invision/AP)

Loretta Lynn, a poor Kentucky coal miner's daughter who rose to fame and success as a country singer, has died at the age of 90. Her family says in a statement to the Associated Press that she died peacefully in her sleep at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

Loretta Lynn's songs

Loretta Lynn was a singer and songwriter. Most of her songs were about her rural Kentucky upbringing. Her 1969 song Coal Miner's Daughter was also the title of her autobiographical which helped her reach her widest audience. In 1980, it was made into a movie with the same title. It is a true story based on Lynn's dirt-poor life and her rise to international fame.

The Country Music Hall of Famer sang about cheating husbands, sex and love, divorce, and birth control.

The country singer named after the movie star Loretta Young often performed in floor-length, wide gowns with elaborate embroidery and rhinestones.

Loretta Lynn Pinterest

Loretta Lynn's accomplishments

Loretta Lynn was rewarded for her unique place in country music. She was the first woman ever named entertainer of the year by the Country Music Association in 1972 and then by the Academy of Country Music three years later.

Former President Barack Obama awarded the country music legend with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House in Washington, DC on November 20, 2013.

President Barack Obama and Loretta Lynn AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Loretta Lynn's family

Loretta married Oliver Lynn four days after they met. She was only 15 years old and he was 21. They had been married for almost 50 years when Oliver died at age 69 in 1996. She admitted that her husband cheated on her regularly during their marriage. He left her once while she was giving birth to one of their six children.

In her 2002 autobiography, Still Woman Enough, Lynn told how she and her husband fought frequently, but she said, "He never hit me one time that I didn't hit him back twice." Loretta also said that her marriage was "one of the hardest love stories."

Loretta Lynn: A strong woman

The country singer never gave up during hard times. Her songs indicate that she was a strong woman who was scorned and survived. Her last post on social media was Bible verses from John 3:20-21.

Everyone who does evil hates the light, and will not come into the light for fear that their deeds will be exposed. But whoever lives by the truth comes into the light, so that it may be seen plainly that what they have done has been done in the sight of God.