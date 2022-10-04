Lizzo Getty Images for Prime Video

'Barbiecore' is a hot pink fashion trend, especially among celebrities. The trend started at the beginning of this year. People are wearing pink in honor of the Barbie movie that isn't set to be released until next year. A lot of adults are fans of the iconic Mattel plastic doll whose outfits are mostly bubblegum pink.

Men, women, and children are wearing bright shades of pink these days. Hot pink and neon pink seem to be popular colors. Those shades of pink have been seen on the internet, on runways, and at popular events. The trend is not expected to end anytime soon.

Pink has always been Barbie's favorite color, according to Kim Culmone, SVP of Design for Barbie and Fashion Dolls. She says pink represents limitless potential and is a symbol of empowerment. It also adds boldness and fun for those who wear the color from head to toe in hats, scarves, dresses, suits, gloves, pants, shoes, and socks.

Celebrities like Megan Fox, Kim Kardashian, and Hailey Bieber have gotten in on the action and are wearing pink. They are in good company with many other Barbiecore fans.

Hot pink sales are up

Department stores and online retailers planned in advance and are capitalizing on the trend by having lots of hot pink clothes, shoes, and accessories available for shoppers who want to follow the trend. Therefore, there is no shortage of hot pink items. Pink fashion items on Etsy have been up 35% in the last three months compared to the same period last year.

According to data from global shopping service Klarna , pink items have increased tremendously since January 2022.

a 970% increase in pink minidresses

a 343% increase in pink bikini purchases

a 198% increase in pink sunglasses purchases

Also, the Barbiecore phenomenon has spiked in Google search trends . Currently, Barbiecore has 132.2 million views on TikTok. The views on Google, Pinterest, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter are increasing every day because people are having fun with the trend.

The Barbie Movie

Fashion experts say the trend will continue up to the time the live-action Barbie movie premieres on July 21, 2023, and even much longer. The movie is directed by Greta Gerwig and produced by Margot Robbie who also stars as Barbie. Ryan Gosling plays the part of Ken. More than likely, people will love the movie just as much as they love wearing pink.