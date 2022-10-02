Supreme Court rearranges seating chart to include Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wikipedia

The US Supreme Court's newest member is Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. On June 30, 2022, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., administered the Constitutional Oath and Associate Justice Stephen G. Breyer administered the Judicial Oath to the Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson. Her investiture ceremony sealed her position on Friday, September 30, 2022, just a few days before the new term begins on Monday, October 3.

President Joe Biden, who selected Jackson, attended the Friday morning ceremony . It is customary before the event for the president to chat privately with the justices in a conference room and to sign the court’s guest book.

The tradition of where justices sit

Since there are rules about where the nine justices sit, where will the newest justice be seated on the bench during her first term?

Where she will sit has nothing to do with her race, age, or anything personal. She will sit according to the traditional rule. In the courtroom, justices are seated by seniority, with the chief justice in the middle. The senior associate justice sits to his right, the second senior to his left, and so on, alternating right and left by seniority, according to the court.

Supreme Court Seating Chart CNN

That means the seating arrangement is as follows:

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Clarence Thomas will occupy the same seats this term that they sat in the last term because they are the senior justices.

Justice Jackson will be seated to Roberts’ left at the end because she is the newcomer.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who joined the court in 2020, will be seated on the opposite end.

The other five justices will have new seats depending on when they became Supreme Court Justices.

On Friday, September 30, 2022, 52-year-old Justice Jackson followed another court tradition. She sat in the historic John Marshall Bench Chair at the beginning of the ceremony, as is customary for all new justices. After the ceremony, Jackson took the traditional walk down the 36 marble steps at the front of the columned building accompanied by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and Chief Justice John G. Roberts Erin Schaff/The New York Times

History-making event

In the United States Supreme Court's 233-year history, no African American woman has ever had this honor before. Over the years, there have been 116 justices. All but eight have been White men. Jackson is the sixth woman justice. Three of the others are still serving: Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Amy Coney Barrett.