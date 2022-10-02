There is a hefty fee to visit Queen Elizabeth II's grave

Queen Elizabeth's grave Reuters

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022, and her funeral was on September 19, 2022. People are still paying their respects by visiting her grave in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle.

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, the Royal Collection Trust announced that the castle’s grounds had reopened to visitors, and tickets are required for those who want to pay their respects to the late monarch.

Cosmopolitan reports that there is a general admission fee for visitors.

Any adults over 25 years old must pay £28.50, which is equal to $31.72 in U.S. money.

Younger people must pay £17.50, which is equal to $19.51 in U.S. money.

For children ages 5 to 17, tickets are £14.50, which is $16.17 in U.S. money.

Children under 5 are free.

A lot of people think those prices are extremely high.

Some people are not pleased

The royal family has come under fire because of the high prices to visit the monarch's grave. According to Express, some people aren't pleased with the admission price and are sharing their thoughts on social media. The New York Post reported how upset some people are about the high price to visit the grave.

High prices not keeping some people away

Queen Elizabeth II was so loved that the high ticket prices have not kept some people away. There have been long lines of people outside Windsor Castle since the site reopened to the public. Visitors are able to see a new ledger stone that marks Queen Elizabeth II's tomb where she is buried alongside her husband of 73 years and her parents.

According to the Royal Collection Trust, income from a ticket “contributes to the care and conservation of the Royal Collection, and the promotion of access and enjoyment through exhibitions, publications, loans, and educational activities.”