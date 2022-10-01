Same cause of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's deaths

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II Getty Image

Queen Elizabeth II , the monarch of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth realms for 70 years died on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96. Prince Philip , Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years died on April 9, 2021 at the age of 99.

Cause of Queen Elizabeth II's death

According to CNN, the document, published by National Records of Scotland shows that the late British monarch died at 3:10 p.m. UK time (10:10 a.m. ET) on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Ballater, Scotland. Had the Queen died in England, there would be no need to release an official death certificate since the Registration Act of 1836 does not apply to monarchs.

The Registrar General for Scotland, Paul Lowe, confirmed that Her Majesty The Queen’s death was registered in Aberdeenshire on September 16, 2022.

Three weeks after Queen Elizabeth's death, the death certificate was revealed that shows the cause of the monarch's death was "old age." The death certificate was signed by the late Queen's only daughter, Anne, Princess Royal.

Cause of Prince Philip's death

One month after Prince Philip died, the cause of his death was simply recorded as "old age" by the head of the royal medical household, Sir Huw Thomas. Those two words suggest that there was no known illness or injury that contributed to his death, including the heart condition that required surgery just weeks before he died.

Major difference in the documentations

One major difference in the documentations of the couple's deaths lies in the fact that they died in different places under different rules. While the time of death was recorded on Queen Elizabeth's death certificate, it was not recorded on Prince Philip's documentation. The same is also true for the documentation of the Queen Mother, who died on March 30, 2002 at the age of 101 in England.