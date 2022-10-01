First official coins of King Charles III unveiled

King Charles III's first coin Mark Eveleigh/Royal Mint UK

The first official coins of King Charles III were unveiled on Friday, September 29, 2022 by the Royal Mint, the official maker of UK coins. It is Britain’s oldest company which has made coins featuring the monarchs for over 1,100 years. King Charles III's portrait is on the front of the new £5 commemorative coin. On the back features two new portraits of the late Queen Elizabeth II. The first 50-pence coins that feature King Charles III will be available to collectors next week, but they will not be in general circulation until the end of the year before Christmas.

Major differences from Queen Elizabeth II's coins

People immediately noticed the coins are nothing like the coins used in the UK during the last 70 years. In keeping with tradition , the current monarch's portrait faces the opposite direction than the previous monarch. Therefore, while Queen Elizabeth II's face was turned to the right, King Charles III's face is facing left.

Also, Queen Elizabeth II is featured wearing a crown on the five coins used during her reign. However, as with previous British kings, and unlike the Queen, King Charles III wears no crown. It is a tradition that kings don't wear crowns on coins, but queens do. While Queen Elizabeth II wore a crown on her coins, her father, King George, did not.

The 50-pence and the commemorative £5 coin were made by British sculptor Martin Jennings and personally approved by King Charles III. Jennings used photos of the king instead of having him pose for the image.

Jennings told the BBC:

“It is the smallest work I have created, but it is humbling to know it will be seen and held by people around the world for centuries to come.”

