First official coins of King Charles III unveiled

Margaret Minnicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07wI1t_0iHkZM9z00
King Charles III's first coinMark Eveleigh/Royal Mint UK

The first official coins of King Charles III were unveiled on Friday, September 29, 2022 by the Royal Mint, the official maker of UK coins. It is Britain’s oldest company which has made coins featuring the monarchs for over 1,100 years. King Charles III's portrait is on the front of the new £5 commemorative coin. On the back features two new portraits of the late Queen Elizabeth II. The first 50-pence coins that feature King Charles III will be available to collectors next week, but they will not be in general circulation until the end of the year before Christmas.

Major differences from Queen Elizabeth II's coins

People immediately noticed the coins are nothing like the coins used in the UK during the last 70 years. In keeping with tradition, the current monarch's portrait faces the opposite direction than the previous monarch. Therefore, while Queen Elizabeth II's face was turned to the right, King Charles III's face is facing left.

Also, Queen Elizabeth II is featured wearing a crown on the five coins used during her reign. However, as with previous British kings, and unlike the Queen, King Charles III wears no crown. It is a tradition that kings don't wear crowns on coins, but queens do. While Queen Elizabeth II wore a crown on her coins, her father, King George, did not.

The 50-pence and the commemorative £5 coin were made by British sculptor Martin Jennings and personally approved by King Charles III. Jennings used photos of the king instead of having him pose for the image.

Jennings told the BBC:

“It is the smallest work I have created, but it is humbling to know it will be seen and held by people around the world for centuries to come.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=233wbg_0iHkZM9z00
CoinsThe same image will be used on coins from the 1 pence to £2 from the start of next year. The text o

Thing to remember

  • King Charles III is facing left, in keeping with a tradition for each successive monarch to switch profiles.
  • The 50-pence coin shows King Charles III without a crown because it is a tradition that kings don't wear crowns on coins.
  • The new 50-pence coins will be available for collectors next week, but they will not be in circulation until the end of the year.
  • Other denominations will be minted featuring the same image next year.
  • The existing 27 billion coins featuring Queen Elizabeth II will remain in circulation until they are naturally phased out which will take about 20 years.
  • It is legal to use coins featuring both Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# King Charles III# coins of King Charles III# Queen Elizabeth II# coins of Queen Elizabeth II# British coins

Comments / 0

Published by

I love pop culture, movies, television, and entertainment. I keep up to date on the latest movies and television shows. I like sharing news about them. I also like sharing information about different foods and their health benefits. I have been a high school teacher and a college professor for over 50 years and an online writer for over 30 years. I have three degrees: BA in English and Literature, MA in Christian Education, and MDiv in Theology. Get to know me through my writing.

Richmond, VA
3284 followers

More from Margaret Minnicks

Alec Baldwin agrees to settlement after 'Rust' movie shooting

Alec Baldwin posted a statement on Instagram that a settlement agreement has been met surrounding the accidentally shooting and killing of a cinematographer on the movie set of Rust. The announcement of the settlement comes almost a year after 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed by producer and star Alec Baldwin on October 21, 2021.

Read full story
Virginia State

Virginia tax rebate between $250 to $500 coming soon

Virginia Tax RebateJeff Fusco/Getty Images) Residents of Virginia who file taxes are eligible for a one-time payment between $250 and $500 for each household, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation. Eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers, according to local news in Virginia.

Read full story
3 comments

Hobby Lobby doesn't sell Halloween decorations

Hobby Lobby, Michaels, and Joann's Fabrics are three of the biggest arts-and-crafts retailers in the United States. Up until October 7, 2018, all three of those stores sold basically the same things, including spooky Halloween decor. Hobby Lobby is now the exception, and that craft store no longer sells Halloween items of any kind. Instead, Hobby Lobby shelves are filled with autumn-themed products, such as pumpkins, colorful leaves, hay bails, and dried corn. Those items can be used during the entire autumn season.

Read full story
125 comments
Richmond, VA

Kia and Hyundai cars being stolen because of a TikTok challenge

At least 18 cars have been stolen in the Richmond, Virginia area in the last two weeks. Police are investigating multiple thefts involving certain vehicles. The thefts are occurring because of the "Kia Boyz" challenge on TikTok that has gone viral. Even though adults can steal the cars according to the instructions, the challenge is geared toward teenagers. They are instructed to break into the car, pop off the steering wheel column, and hot wire the vehicle using a USB cord. That criminal activity takes only a few minutes.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia State

The number of Virginia state employees working remotely has nearly tripled

The Department of Human Resource Management says the number of state employees working remotely has tripled since the pandemic started. Secretary of Administration Lyn McDermid said employees who have been approved to telework after Governor Glenn Youngkin’s back to the office directive took effect in July are up by about one-third.

Read full story
22 comments
Kentucky State

Country legend Loretta Lynn dead at 90

Loretta LynnDonn Jones/Invision/AP) Loretta Lynn, a poor Kentucky coal miner's daughter who rose to fame and success as a country singer, has died at the age of 90. Her family says in a statement to the Associated Press that she died peacefully in her sleep at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

Read full story

Hot pink fashion trend

'Barbiecore' is a hot pink fashion trend, especially among celebrities. The trend started at the beginning of this year. People are wearing pink in honor of the Barbie movie that isn't set to be released until next year. A lot of adults are fans of the iconic Mattel plastic doll whose outfits are mostly bubblegum pink.

Read full story
Richmond, VA

3 new stores coming to the vacant Willow Place Shopping Center in Richmond, Virginia

Willow Place Shopping Center at 5420 West Broad Street in Richmond, Virginia has been vacant for a long time. That is about to change. The property is set for a major makeover after three new stores recently filed for permits with Henrico County. The new stores will open at Willow Place in 2023.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Second grader expelled from Christian school after parents refused to photograph her in the bathtub

A second-grader was expelled from Victory Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida because her parents refused to take a picture of her in a bathtub as a homework assignment.

Read full story
33 comments

McDonald's offering adult Happy Meals during October

For decades, kids have been going to McDonald's for its Happy Meal. Who said Happy Meals are just for kids? McDonald's says you can experience your inner child with a Happy Meal for a limited time starting Monday, October 3 through October 30, 2022.

Read full story
17 comments

Supreme Court rearranges seating chart to include Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

The US Supreme Court's newest member is Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. On June 30, 2022, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., administered the Constitutional Oath and Associate Justice Stephen G. Breyer administered the Judicial Oath to the Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson. Her investiture ceremony sealed her position on Friday, September 30, 2022, just a few days before the new term begins on Monday, October 3.

Read full story
9 comments

There is a hefty fee to visit Queen Elizabeth II's grave

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022, and her funeral was on September 19, 2022. People are still paying their respects by visiting her grave in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Read full story
34 comments

Same cause of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's deaths

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth IIGetty ImageQueen Elizabeth II, the monarch of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth realms for 70 years died on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96. Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years died on April 9, 2021 at the age of 99.

Read full story
8 comments

Update about Prince Harry's tell-all memoir

Prince Harry, Duke of SussexBEN STANSALL / AFP/Getty Images. The British royal family is very concerned about Prince Harry's upcoming tell-all memoir. According to Us Weekly, "The royal family is shaken up about the book." King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, and William, Prince of Wales are "particularly concerned about what Harry will reveal."

Read full story
37 comments

Critics and viewers love 'The Rookie: Feds' with Niecy Nash-Betts

Niecy Nash-BettsKarl Ferguson Jr. The Rookie: Feds premiered on ABC on September 27, 2022. A lot of people tuned in because it is a spinoff of The Rookie starring Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, the oldest rookie with the Los Angeles Police Department who began a mid-life career change.

Read full story

Oprah Winfrey hints at returning to acting

Oprah Winfrey has dropped a hint that she is planning to return to acting. The television personality has performed in a number of movies. She won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for her performance in the 1985 drama The Color Purple. She starred in films such as The Butler and Selma. Her last major acting role was four years ago in Ava DuVernay's 2018 A Wrinkle in Time.

Read full story
3 comments

Meghan Markle doesn't think Gayle King is a big enough star for her podcast

Meghan Markle has no problem having Oprah Winfrey on her "Archetypes" podcast, but having Oprah's best friend Gayle King is a completely different story. Meghan doesn't think Gayle is a big enough star.

Read full story
58 comments

Candace Cameron Bure reveals why she left Hallmark for GAC Family

Candace Cameron Bure left the Hallmark Channel to sign an exclusive deal with GAC Family. Fans of Bure were shocked and saddened when she left the channel where they had watched her for so long. She had become the face of the Hallmark Channel. Over the years, the former Full House and Fuller House star appeared in 30 Hallmark movies in addition to her Aurora Teagarden Mysteries series.

Read full story
Virginia State

Virginia is under a state of emergency because of Hurricane Ian

Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a State of Emergency in advance of Ian, which is expected to impact portions of Virginia starting on Friday, September 30, 2022 and last throughout the weekend. The storm has been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm.

Read full story
22 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy