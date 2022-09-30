Update about Prince Harry's tell-all memoir

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex BEN STANSALL / AFP/Getty Images

The British royal family is very concerned about Prince Harry's upcoming tell-all memoir. According to Us Weekly , "The royal family is shaken up about the book." King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, and William, Prince of Wales are "particularly concerned about what Harry will reveal."

The book continues to be a major source of tension, and it hasn't even been published yet. After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry raced against time to tone down its contents so he won't come across as being insensitive. Therefore, the publication of the book will be in 2023 instead of before Christmas 2022 as was previously expected.

Prince Harry's book affects his children's titles

According to OK!, the king is waiting for Harry's book to make a major decision about titles for his two children, Archie and Lilibet. Royal expert Katie Nicholl explains:

"Now that Charles is king, Harry and Meghan's children automatically become Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex. According to a source close to the king, it depends a lot on what happens in the coming months, particularly with Harry's book and their podcasts."

A royal expert told The List that Harry's ultimate objective for his memoir isn't what everyone thinks. The expert says the purpose of Harry's memoir is not to attack the royal family. He simply wants to explain how he has been dealing with mental issues concerning the death of his mother since he was only 12 years old.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, founder of To Di For Daily, talked to The List exclusively about Prince Harry's memoir. Schofield explained:

"I've always been under the impression that Prince Harry's book would consist of a story about a man that lost his mother and how he overcame that trauma. I think Harry's ultimate objective is to be seen as a thought leader in the United States."

Schofield believes the Duke of Sussex didn't write a tell-all about others as much as he wrote it about himself and how he has dealt with trauma in his life.

King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort

King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort and Prince Harry SHUTTERSTOCK

Prince Harry's memoir is believed to tell how he was affected by King Charles III and his relationship with Camilla, Queen Consort while he was married to Princess Diana. There are media reports that Harry will reveal his true feelings toward his stepmother in his memoir.

Schofield told The List.

"I've never thought that Harry would use the book as an opportunity to tear down his family because his children will benefit from the association and success of the royal family."

William, Prince of Wales

Prince Harry and Prince William Wpa Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and his younger brother have been at odds about many things over the years even before he married Meghan Markle. Now that they are older with families and more responsibilities, tension has magnified between them. The media reports on every move the brothers make, their body language, and everything about them when they are together. The public watches and concludes the worst.

The bottom line

A royal expert says the person who should fear Prince Harry's memoir the most is not even a royal. Members of the royal family are not the ones who should be concerned. The publication is the most concerned because of the $20 million advance paid to Prince Harry. At one time, the publication wanted Harry to be more emotional in the book so more people will buy it.

"The person probably fearing Harry's book the most is his publisher. Are they going to get the biggest bang for their buck? Only time will tell."

The potential for reconciliation is very low as the royal family waits for the book to be published. Because the upcoming memoir continues to be a major source of tension, experts agree that Prince Harry should give up publishing the book if he wants to reunite the royal family.

Former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown explained, "Unless he gives up his book and the tell-all documentaries and interviews then there can be no trust."