Review of Netflix's movie 'Lou'

Margaret Minnicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=499XmC_0iEIH0B700
Movie "Lou"Netflix

Lou is a new movie that premiered on Netflix on September 23, 2022. The movie is described as a "high-stakes action thriller." The name of the movie is based on Lou, a recluse who lives alone with her dog Jak. Her only neighbor is also her tenant named Hannah. Most of the movie is based on what follows the kidnapping of Vee, Hannah's young daughter.

Main actors

Lou, the main character is played by 62-year-old Oscar-winning actress Allison Janney. Watch Lou carefully because there is a special meaning associated with everything she says and does.

The movie also stars 35-year-old Jurnee Smollett as Hannah, Lou's tenant. The woman's young daughter goes missing during a terrible storm. Lou and Hannah have more in common than viewers know until much later in the movie. Lou knows the connection. However, Hannah is kept in the dark until things go terribly wrong.

Action and elements to pay attention to

This writer does not want to spoil the movie for viewers by sharing the plot. However, she suggests that viewers pay close attention to the following items, actions, and elements that are spread throughout the movie.

  • the kidnapping
  • the storm
  • Lou's son
  • Hannah's daughter
  • Hannah's abusive husband who she escaped from
  • copper bracelets that show up several times as if they are characters
  • Lou burns papers
  • CIA
  • Green Beret
  • a lighthouse
  • a bomb
  • a helicopter
  • a human shield
  • Jax, the dog
  • Vee stacking Shell oil cans
  • Letter to Hannah from Lou
  • Hannah, Vee, and Jax on a ferry

Ending is explained

If you do not understand what happened in the movie, read this article where items on the above list are explained. However, be warned. Spoilers are included.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Netflix# movie Lou# Allison Janney# Jurnee Smollett# thriller

Comments / 22

Published by

I love pop culture, movies, television, and entertainment. I keep up to date on the latest movies and television shows. I like sharing news about them. I also like sharing information about different foods and their health benefits. I have been a high school teacher and a college professor for over 50 years and an online writer for over 30 years. I have three degrees: BA in English and Literature, MA in Christian Education, and MDiv in Theology. Get to know me through my writing.

Richmond, VA
2992 followers

More from Margaret Minnicks

Supreme Court rearranges seating chart to include Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

The US Supreme Court's newest member is Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. On June 30, 2022, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., administered the Constitutional Oath and Associate Justice Stephen G. Breyer administered the Judicial Oath to the Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson. Her investiture ceremony sealed her position on Friday, September 30, 2022, just a few days before the new term begins on Monday, October 3.

Read full story
5 comments

There is a hefty fee to visit Queen Elizabeth II's grave

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022, and her funeral was on September 19, 2022. People are still paying their respects by visiting her grave in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Read full story
10 comments

Same cause of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's deaths

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth IIGetty ImageQueen Elizabeth II, the monarch of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth realms for 70 years died on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96. Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years died on April 9, 2021 at the age of 99.

Read full story

First official coins of King Charles III unveiled

King Charles III's first coinMark Eveleigh/Royal Mint UK. The first official coins of King Charles III were unveiled on Friday, September 29, 2022 by the Royal Mint, the official maker of UK coins. It is Britain’s oldest company which has made coins featuring the monarchs for over 1,100 years. King Charles III's portrait is on the front of the new £5 commemorative coin. On the back features two new portraits of the late Queen Elizabeth II. The first 50-pence coins that feature King Charles III will be available to collectors next week, but they will not be in general circulation until the end of the year before Christmas.

Read full story

Update about Prince Harry's tell-all memoir

Prince Harry, Duke of SussexBEN STANSALL / AFP/Getty Images. The British royal family is very concerned about Prince Harry's upcoming tell-all memoir. According to Us Weekly, "The royal family is shaken up about the book." King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, and William, Prince of Wales are "particularly concerned about what Harry will reveal."

Read full story
31 comments

Critics and viewers love 'The Rookie: Feds' with Niecy Nash-Betts

Niecy Nash-BettsKarl Ferguson Jr. The Rookie: Feds premiered on ABC on September 27, 2022. A lot of people tuned in because it is a spinoff of The Rookie starring Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, the oldest rookie with the Los Angeles Police Department who began a mid-life career change.

Read full story

Oprah Winfrey hints at returning to acting

Oprah Winfrey has dropped a hint that she is planning to return to acting. The television personality has performed in a number of movies. She won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for her performance in the 1985 drama The Color Purple. She starred in films such as The Butler and Selma. Her last major acting role was four years ago in Ava DuVernay's 2018 A Wrinkle in Time.

Read full story
3 comments

Meghan Markle doesn't think Gayle King is a big enough star for her podcast

Meghan Markle has no problem having Oprah Winfrey on her "Archetypes" podcast, but having Oprah's best friend Gayle King is a completely different story. Meghan doesn't think Gayle is a big enough star.

Read full story
58 comments

Candace Cameron Bure reveals why she left Hallmark for GAC Family

Candace Cameron Bure left the Hallmark Channel to sign an exclusive deal with GAC Family. Fans of Bure were shocked and saddened when she left the channel where they had watched her for so long. She had become the face of the Hallmark Channel. Over the years, the former Full House and Fuller House star appeared in 30 Hallmark movies in addition to her Aurora Teagarden Mysteries series.

Read full story

Virginia is under a state of emergency because of Hurricane Ian

Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a State of Emergency in advance of Ian, which is expected to impact portions of Virginia starting on Friday, September 30, 2022 and last throughout the weekend. The storm has been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm.

Read full story
21 comments

Baskin-Robbins' new October flavor

Because Halloween is in October, restaurants usually do fun things for their customers. There are plenty of Halloween-themed treats during the entire month. The burger chain Shake Shack has a pumpkin-laced Pumpkin Patch Shake, a Choco Salted Toffee Shake, and an Apple Cider Donut Shake. The luxury candy brand Sugarfina's Halloween collection features spooky chocolate-coated Graveyard Cookies and strawberry-flavored Zombie Brains.

Read full story
3 comments

'Chicago Med' actress Marlyne Barrett battling cancer in real life like her character on the show

Marlyne Barrett is battling uterine and ovarian cancer in real life. Her character, charge nurse Maggie Lockwood, has been battling breast cancer on Chicago Med, the popular NBC medical drama. It is a classical example of art imitating life and life imitating art.

Read full story
18 comments

Pecking order who will get Queen Elizabeth II's jewelry collection

People might be wondering what will happen to the Queen's enormous personal jewelry collection after she died at the age of 96 on September 8, 2022. Her Majesty’s jewelry collection is reportedly worth billions of pounds. Prior to her death, the monarch regularly loaned her jewelry to members of the royal family.

Read full story
26 comments
Virginia State

Hard Mtn Dew now available in Virginia

Hard Mtn Dew is now available in Virginia. It is the new alcoholic beverage from Mountain Dew. Virginia is one of few states to sell it. The drink debuted on February 22, 2022 in other states, and Virginia just became the 9th state to carry the malt beverage. The "Virginia is for Lovers" state joins Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri Nevada, Oklahoma, and Tennessee. More states will be added in the future.

Read full story
6 comments

How rich are members of the British royal family?

Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, news about the British royal family has been trending. People are even talking about how much the British royals are worth. Their net worths are listed below from the lowest to the highest amount.

Read full story

Queen Elizabeth II's floral tributes removed by volunteers

The British royal family's official mourning period came to an end on Monday, September 26, 2022, a week after the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. That was also the day when the special floral tributes were taken down. There were hundreds of thousands of flowers left in Green Park and Hyde Park from the time the monarch died until her funeral.

Read full story

King Charles III uses a red box just like Queen Elizabeth II did

In the photo above, King Charles III is reaching with his left hand for his red box filled with important papers and documents. He has used the red box every day since he became king. The box has his royal cypher in gold. Queen Elizabeth II had her own red box with her royal cypher.

Read full story

Movie review: Tyler Perry's 'A Jazzman's Blues'

Tyler Perry's A Jazzman's Bluespremiered on Netflix on Friday, September 23, 2022. The 127-minute movie was written, directed, and produced by the talented filmmaker Tyler Perry. However, he is not one of the actors. The script for the movie was finished 27 years ago. In an interview with Sherri Shepherd on her new daytime talk show Sherri, Perry explained why he waited until now to launch the historical drama.

Read full story
27 comments

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort moving into Buckingham Palace

The oldest son of Queen Elizabeth became King Charles III following his mother's death on September 8, 2022. He is the oldest person in history to assume the British throne at the age of 73. He was the longest-serving heir in British history.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy