Review of Netflix's movie 'Lou'

Movie "Lou" Netflix

Lou is a new movie that premiered on Netflix on September 23, 2022. The movie is described as a "high-stakes action thriller." The name of the movie is based on Lou, a recluse who lives alone with her dog Jak. Her only neighbor is also her tenant named Hannah. Most of the movie is based on what follows the kidnapping of Vee, Hannah's young daughter.

Main actors

Lou, the main character is played by 62-year-old Oscar-winning actress Allison Janney. Watch Lou carefully because there is a special meaning associated with everything she says and does.

The movie also stars 35-year-old Jurnee Smollett as Hannah, Lou's tenant. The woman's young daughter goes missing during a terrible storm. Lou and Hannah have more in common than viewers know until much later in the movie. Lou knows the connection. However, Hannah is kept in the dark until things go terribly wrong.

Action and elements to pay attention to

This writer does not want to spoil the movie for viewers by sharing the plot. However, she suggests that viewers pay close attention to the following items, actions, and elements that are spread throughout the movie.

the kidnapping

the storm

Lou's son

Hannah's daughter

Hannah's abusive husband who she escaped from

copper bracelets that show up several times as if they are characters

Lou burns papers

CIA

Green Beret

a lighthouse

a bomb

a helicopter

a human shield

Jax, the dog

Vee stacking Shell oil cans

Letter to Hannah from Lou

Hannah, Vee, and Jax on a ferry

Ending is explained

If you do not understand what happened in the movie, read this article where items on the above list are explained. However, be warned. Spoilers are included.