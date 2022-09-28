Baskin-Robbins' new October flavor

spicy ice cream Baskin-Robbins

Because Halloween is in October, restaurants usually do fun things for their customers. There are plenty of Halloween-themed treats during the entire month. The burger chain Shake Shack has a pumpkin-laced Pumpkin Patch Shake, a Choco Salted Toffee Shake, and an Apple Cider Donut Shake. The luxury candy brand Sugarfina's Halloween collection features spooky chocolate-coated Graveyard Cookies and strawberry-flavored Zombie Brains.

Baskin-Robbins' flavor

As in years past, Baskin-Robbins will again offer a Halloween flavor in October. Last year, that flavor was Trick OREO Treat, made with vanilla ice cream with orange-creme sandwich cookies and Butterfinger and Baby Ruth candies. This year's Baskin-Robbins' October flavor is available from October 1 through October 31. The special scoop is not as sweet as last year's treat.

The new flavor is called Spicy 'n Spooky. The name is appropriate because the flavor is actually very spicy. It is made with dark chocolate ice cream and white chocolate ghost pepper ice cream. It features the flavor of one of the world's hottest chiles, ranking at 1,041,427 Scoville heat units, according to PepperHead . The scoop also includes flakes of blood orange for a sweet-spicy-fruity taste, according to a press release shared with Tasting Table.

Most people don't usually think of ice cream as being spicy. In fact, a scoop of Spicy 'n Spooky is not for the faint of heart. Those who are brave enough to try that flavor should have a glass of water handy.

Baskin-Robbins' Jeanne Bolger wrote in the press release:

"As ice cream experts with more than 1,400 flavors in our library, we continue to find ways to push boundaries and incorporate exciting new ingredients into our scoops like real Ghost Pepper and our darkest chocolate yet."

Bolger continued:

"We're excited to evoke the spookiness that comes with the season, using flavor elements we've never offered before in an ice cream, and we're looking forward to guests' reactions for those who are brave enough to try Spicy 'n Spooky."

Baskin-Robbins' deals day

October 31 marks the chain's "Celebrate 31" deals day. Customers will receive 31% off all scoops of ice cream all day long.